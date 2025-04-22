KUALA LUMPUR (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Commerce has announced new countervailing and anti-dumping duties of up to 3,521 percent on imports of solar panels from four South East Asian countries.The proposed steep hike in import duties target companies in Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam.The U.S. Commerce Department's decision is the culmination of a year-long investigations concerning Chinese-owned companies harming the U.S. solar manufacturing industry.The American Alliance for Solar Manufacturing Trade Committee, made up of leading U.S. solar manufacturers, had filed a case in April 2024 alleging that producers and exporters from these nations have been dumping solar products into the U.S. market at unfairly low prices with the benefit of subsidies from China, causing injury to the U.S. solar manufacturing industry.Products from Cambodia face the highest tariffs - 3,521 percent - due to lack of co-operation by its companies with the U.S. investigation.Chinese products made in Malaysia will be levied 41 percent duty.China-based company Trina Solar's products made in Thailand faces 375 percent in tariffs.A number of Chinese companies have recently shifted their manufacturing operations to South East Asian countries to evade tariffs imposed since the first term of the Trump administration.The American Alliance for Solar Manufacturing Trade Committee termed the new tariffs as decisive victory for American manufacturing.'Chinese-headquartered solar companies have been cheating the system, undercutting U.S. companies, and costing American workers their livelihoods,' said Tim Brightbill, co-chair of Wiley's International Trade Practice and lead counsel to the Alliance.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX