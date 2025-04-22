WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production expanded for the first time in three months in March, while producer prices continued their falling trend, separate reports from Statistics Poland revealed on Monday.Industrial production advanced 2.5 percent year-over-year in March, reversing a 1.9 percent fall in February. Economists had expected a 3.6 percent growth for the month.Among sectors, manufacturing output rose by 3.0 percent annually in March, while that of the mining and quarrying sector contracted by 5.9 percent. Production in the utility sector also declined by 1.1 percent.On a monthly basis, industrial output growth was 8.6 percent in March versus a 0.3 percent drop in February.In a separate report, the statistical office revealed that producer prices declined 1.1 percent annually in March, slower than the 1.3 percent decrease in the prior month. Prices have been falling since July 2023.Prices for the mining and quarrying sectors fell 2.1 percent, and those in the manufacturing sector slid by 1.3 percent.On a month-on-month basis, producer prices edged down 0.2 percent.Separate data revealed that average gross wages and salaries in the enterprise sector grew 7.7 percent annually in March, versus an expected hike of 7.8 percent.The average paid employment in the enterprise sector dropped 0.9 percent in March, as expected.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX