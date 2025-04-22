Medtronic: Grammy Award Winning Artist Knows How Math Can Help Prevent Cancer

Anthony Hamilton experiences how Medtronic is using AI to help detect colon polyps

Grammy Award winning singer and songwriter Anthony Hamilton underwent a colonoscopy for the first time in his mid-20's, right around the same time as his first record deal.

"I was having digestive issues and when the doctors did a colonoscopy they found polyps," he remembers. "Ever since then I've been really aware of how I feel, trying to live right and eat right and stay ahead of problems whenever I can. Regular colonoscopies help me do that."

In the 30-or-so-years since his first colonoscopy, Hamilton's doctors found polyps during several checkups, and they discovered more at his most recent exam in early 2025. But that checkup was different than all the rest.

"One of the polyps we found was pretty hard to see," said Dr. Lanre Jimoh, a gastroenterologist at Carolina Digestive Health Associates in Charlotte, North Carolina. "But with the help of the GI Genius system, we were able to find it and others and removed them all. Everything went very well."

The math that can help prevent cancer

The Medtronic GI Genius polyp detection system that Dr. Jimoh used during Hamilton's procedure is a first-of-its-kind system which deploys artificial intelligence (AI) to help doctors identify polyps that might otherwise go undetected. It works much like facial recognition technology. Scientists and engineers input a large variety of pictures of polyps, with different colors, sizes, shapes, textures and more. Then, using more than a dozen complicated mathematical formulas known as algorithms, the system "learns" to recognize a polyp.

"The technology is called 'deep learning' and it's like pattern recognition on steroids," explained Dr. Ha Hong, chief artificial intelligence officer in the Medtronic Endoscopy business unit. "The GI Genius system can analyze thousands or millions of images-exponentially more than a person ever could-and recognize the patterns of a polyp."

During an actual procedure, the GI Genius system analyzes images from inside the colon and in real time highlights suspected polyps within a green box so doctors can take a closer look. That's exactly what Dr. Jimoh saw during Hamilton's checkup.

Getting results

"We did a three-month pilot with the GI Genius system and we saw results almost immediately," said Dr. Jimoh. "We're finding more polyps and we're finding more pre-cancerous polyps (adenomas). We are very confident that this is the right direction in terms of innovation in gastrointestinal medicine.."

Studies are finding that the GI Genius system is increasing the Adenoma Detection Rate (ADR) during colonoscopies by up to 14.4%1, and that every 1% increase in ADR decreases the risk of cancer by 3%2,3,4.

When Dr. Jimoh first told Hamilton about using the GI Genius system during his procedure, the singer was all about it.

"We use a lot of AI-related technology in the music industry, and I'm a huge fan," he said. "I never put AI and colonoscopies together in my head, but I'm glad it's available and now I can move ahead with even more confidence than before."

He paused for a moment and then smiled.

"I've been nominated for 18 Grammys and I finally won one so I could bring it home. But I'd rather have a healthy colon over all of it."

This is one in a series of stories about how Medtronic is using artificial intelligence to diagnose disease. Learn more about how math can help detect heart disease even before you know you're sick.

Are you interested in a GI Genius system colonoscopy? Check out www.medtronic.com/genius

Indications, Safety, and Warnings

GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module

Indications

GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module is a computer-assisted reading tool designed to aid endoscopists in detecting colonic mucosal lesions (such as polyps and adenomas) in real time during standard white light endoscopy examinations of patients undergoing screening and surveillance endoscopic mucosal evaluations. The GI Genius computer-assisted detection device is limited for use with standard white-light endoscopy imaging only. This device is not intended to replace clinical decision making.

Contraindications and warnings

GI Genius system is intended to be used as an adjunct to colonoscopy procedures and is not intended to replace endoscopist assessment or histopathological sampling. GI Genius system does not make any elaboration or alteration of the colonoscopy video streaming, it only overlays graphical markers.

Danger: Do not use this system for any purpose other than its intended use.

Danger: The system does not perform any diagnosis.

Caution: The sale, distribution, and the use of the GI Genius system are restricted to prescription use in accordance with 21 CFR 801.109.

Caution: The device is not intended to be used as a stand-alone diagnostic device.

Caution: The device is not intended to characterize lesions in a manner that would potentially replace biopsy sampling.

Caution: The device is not intended to replace clinical decision-making.

Caution: The device is not intended to be used with equipment that was not tested against it during validation activities.

Caution: The device has not been studied in patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), history of CRC, or previous colonic resection. The device performance may be negatively impacted by mucosal irregularities such as background inflammation from certain underlying disease.

Caution: Users should be aware, when using automated systems such as the GI Genius that provide assistance in identifying suspicious lesions, that a high level of reliance may be placed on the system output, potentially leading to user complacency and a bias towards accepting the system output results, rather than using the device as intended. The device is intended to provide adjunctive information to the endoscopist who performs endoscopic evaluations with an expected high level of clinical expertise. Placing too much reliance on the system in this way may lead to an unacceptably low level of procedural oversight (situational awareness), sub-par evaluation of the patient, and eventual endoscopist skill degradation, following which retraining may be necessary.

Danger: Using incompatible equipment can result in patient injury or equipment damage and makes it impossible to obtain the expected functionality.

Risks

Electrical risks

Danger: Observe the following precautions. Failure to do so may place the patient and medical personnel in danger of electric shock. Keep fluids away from the system. If fluids are spilled on or into the system, immediately stop any operation of the system. If fluids are spilled on or into the system, immediately stop any operation of the system and contact support.

Danger: Do not use the system when not properly closed. Do not touch electrical contacts inside any component of the system.

Fire or explosion risks

Danger: In order to prevent fire and explosion, do not expose the system where:

There is a high concentration of oxygen

Air contains oxidizing agents (e.g., n2o)

Air contains any flammable gases

There are flammable liquids nearby

Interferences

Warning: System may interfere with other equipment.

Caution: Electromagnetic interference may occur to this instrument when it is placed near equipment marked with the following symbol electromagnetic interference symbol or other portable and mobile RF communications equipment such as cellular phones. If radio interference occurs, mitigation measures may be necessary, such as reorienting or relocating this instrument or shielding the location. Do not use GI Genius system and its cables closer than 30 cm (12 inches) to the equipment with the following symbol electromagnetic interference symbol.

Electromagnetic fields

Warning: Do not use the system where there is a strong electromagnetic field (e.g., magnetic resonance, wireless devices, microwave-emitting devices).

Mechanical forces

Caution: While pressing buttons or touching the system, do not use hard or pointed objects or apply excessive force otherwise damage to the equipment will occur.

Connection and disconnections

Caution: Do not connect/disconnect any cable of the system while any component is powered on, otherwise damage to the equipment will occur.

