Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2025) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) ("Stardust" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Dr. Reuter Investor Relations GmbH ("Dr. Reuter) to provide certain investor relations and digital marketing services to the Company. This news release is made in accordance with the requirements of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 3.4 - Investor Relations, Promotional and Market Making Activities.

Dr. Reuter Investor Relations Agreement

Under the terms of the investor relations and public relations agreement dated April 16, 2025 (the "Dr. Reuter Agreement") among the Company and Dr. Reuter, the Company will pay a fixed monthly fee of €4,500 in exchange for certain investor relations and advertising services to be provided in Europe and may engage Dr. Reuter to conduct roadshows for a fee of €4,300 per each day of the applicable roadshow. The Dr. Reuter Agreement will commence on approximately April 16, 2025, and has an initial term of six-months. After the completion of the initial term, the term will extend on a month-to-month basis unless terminated by either party on one months' notice. Dr. Reuter will target the European market by engaging with investors through various digital marketing and social media platforms to increase investor and assist with dissemination of the Company's news.

Dr. Reuter is located in Frankfurt, Germany, has been active in the market since 2006. Dr. Reuter specializes in the European capital markets and offers services in the areas of financial press releases, institutional investor relations and retail investor relations. The principal of Dr. Reuter is Dr. Eva Reuter. To the best of the Company's knowledge Dr. Reuter does not have any equity interest in the securities of the Company, or a right to acquire such an interest. Dr. Reuter and its principal have an arms' length relationship to the Company. The Dr. Reuter Agreement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Dr. Reuter may be contacted at the following coordinates: Friedrich Ebert Anlage 35-37, Tower 185, 60327 Frankfurt; Email: e.reuter@dr-reuter.eu; Phone: +49-69-1532-5857.

About Stardust Solar

Stardust is a North American franchisor of renewable energy installation services, including solar panels (PV), energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. Stardust lends its brand and business management services to entrepreneurs looking to enter the renewable energy industry. Stardust franchisees install and maintain clean energy systems for residential and commercial purposes. As a franchisor, Stardust supplies its franchisees with the following products: solar PV equipment, energy storage equipment, and electric vehicle supply equipment. In addition, Stardust supports its franchisees with many services from corporate headquarters, including marketing, sales, engineering, plan sets, customer service, and project management.

