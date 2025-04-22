WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Market sentiment in cryptocurrency market remains positive despite uncertainty in global markets attributed to tariff turbulence, growth worries and fears about the Fed's autonomy. The crypto rally coincides with gains in Wall Street, easing in bond yields as well as a fresh surge in the price of the yellow metal.Overall crypto market capitalization has rallied 1.3 percent overnight to $2.77 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume has increased 29 percent to $88 billion.Bitcoin gained 1.6 percent overnight to trade at $88,648.Ethereum edged up 0.21 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $1,632.10. 4th ranked XRP slipped 0.97 percent during the past 24 hours as it changes hands at $2.09.5th ranked BNB and 6th ranked Solana, both added 0.8 percent during the past 24 hours. 8th ranked Dogecoin gained 1.6 percent followed by 9th ranked TRON that recorded a price increase of almost half a percent overnight. 10th ranked Cardano lost 0.21 percent in the past 24 hours.62nd ranked Fartcoin topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a surge of 18.9 percent. 37th ranked Kaspa (KAS) followed with overnight gains of 12.9 percent.67th ranked Story, 47th ranked Filecoin and 36th ranked Internet Computer are the greatest laggards among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with an overnight decline of more than 5 percent.Meanwhile, the CoinShares' Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report for the week ended April 18 showed net inflows of $6 million as compared with net outflows of $795 million in the week ended April 12.Year-to-date inflows have increased to $171 million whereas the assets under management have increased to $131.7 billion. According to the report, XRP topped flows by asset, iShares ETF topped flows by provider and United States topped flows by country during the past week.XRP-based products recorded inflows of $38 million. Ethereum-based products witnessed outflows of $27 million followed by Bitcoin-based products that witnessed outflows of $6 million.Close to 87 percent of the cumulative AUM of $131.7 billion is attributed to Bitcoin products that account for an AUM of $114.5 billion. Bitcoin's dominance of crypto market is much lower, at a little more than 63 percent.AUM of Ethereum-based products stood at $7.9 billion. Multi-asset portfolios command assets under management of $6.0 billion. An AUM of $1.2 billion is attributed to Solana-based products. XRP-based products have AUM of $950 million followed by Sui-based products with an AUM of $305 million. However multi-asset products and Short Bitcoin products have recorded negative year-to-date flows.The provider-wise analysis of flows inter alia shows inflows of $182 million to iShares ETF. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund witnessed outflows of $123 million followed by Ark 21Shares that recorded outflows of $100 million. ProShares ETF recorded outflows of $62 million.21Shares AG witnessed inflows of $37 million followed by Bitwise Funds Trust that recorded inflows of $24 million.iShares ETF tops with a cumulative AUM of $50.5 billion implying a share of more than 38 percent. Though outflows exceed $1.6 billion in 2025, Grayscale Investments still accounts for an AUM of $23.4 billion, which is 17.8 percent of the cumulative AUM of $131.7 billion. Fidelity commands an AUM of $16.5 billion followed by ARK 21Shares that has an AUM of $3.9 billion.The top 3 viz iShares, Grayscale Investments and Fidelity account for more than 68.6 percent of the total AUM.United States witnessed outflows of $71 million. Switzerland saw inflows of $44 million followed by Germany that registered inflows of $22 million. Canada also recorded inflows of $9.4 million.Of the cumulative AUM of $131.7 billion, $100.7 billion or 76.5 percent is in United States. Canada follows with an AUM of $4.9 billion whereas Switzerland accounts for an AUM of $4.8 billion. Germany accounts for an AUM of $4.7 billion followed by Sweden with an AUM of $2.7 billion.Sweden, Switzerland and Hong Kong have recorded net outflows over the year-to-date period.For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX