Old National Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 1Q25 net income applicable to common shares of $140.6 million, diluted EPS of $0.44; $145.5 million and $0.45 on an adjusted1 basis, respectively.

CEO COMMENTARY:

"Old National reported better-than-expected first-quarter results driven by our peer-leading deposit franchise, solid loan growth and disciplined expense management," said Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan. "These results demonstrate our ability to navigate a challenging and uncertain economic environment, setting us up favorably as we move into the second quarter and, importantly, as we prepare for our partnership with Bremer Bank which we anticipate closing on May 1, 2025."



FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS2:

Net Income

Net income applicable to common shares of $140.6 million; adjusted net income applicable to common shares1 of $145.5 million Earnings per diluted common share ("EPS") of $0.44; adjusted EPS1 of $0.45 Net Interest

Income/NIM

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 of $393.0 million Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 ("NIM") of 3.27%, down 3 basis points ("bps") Operating

Performance

Pre-provision net revenue1 ("PPNR") of $218.3 million; adjusted PPNR1 of $224.3 million Noninterest expense of $268.5 million; adjusted noninterest expense1 of $262.6 million Efficiency ratio1 of 53.7%; adjusted efficiency ratio1 of 51.8% Deposits and

Funding

Period-end total deposits of $41.0 billion, up 2.1% annualized; core deposits up 1.7% annualized Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 191 bps, down 17 bps Loans and

Credit

Quality

End-of-period total loans3 of $36.5 billion, up 1.5% annualized Provision for credit losses4 ("provision") of $31.4 million Net charge-offs of $21.6 million, or 24 bps of average loans; 21 bps excluding purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans that had an allowance at acquisition 30+ day delinquencies of 0.22% and nonaccrual loans of 1.29% of total loans Return

Profile &

Capital Return on average tangible common equity 1 ("ROATCE") of 15.0%; adjusted ROATCE 1 of 15.5%

("ROATCE") of 15.0%; adjusted ROATCE of 15.5% Preliminary regulatory Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets of 11.62%, up 24 bps Notable

Items $5.9 million of pre-tax merger-related charges

1 Non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company - refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliations contained in this release 2 Comparisons are on a linked-quarter basis, unless otherwise noted 3 Includes loans held-for-sale 4 Includes the provision for unfunded commitments

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS2

Old National Bancorp ("Old National") reported first quarter 2025 net income applicable to common shares of $140.6 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share.

Included in first quarter results were pre-tax charges of $5.9 million for merger-related expenses. Excluding these charges and realized debt securities losses from the current quarter, adjusted net income1 was $145.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share.

DEPOSITS AND FUNDING

Growth in core deposits driven by normal seasonal patterns in business checking and public funds, along with growth in community deposits.

Period-end total deposits were $41.0 billion, up 2.1% annualized; core deposits up 1.7% annualized.

On average, total deposits for the first quarter were $40.5 billion, down 6.2% annualized.

Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 191 bps, down 17 bps.

A loan to deposit ratio of 89%, combined with existing funding sources, provides strong liquidity.

LOANS

Balanced commercial loan production, growth and pipeline.

Period-end total loans 3 were $36.5 billion, up 1.5% annualized; up 2.3% annualized excluding $71 million of commercial real estate loan sales.

were $36.5 billion, up 1.5% annualized; up 2.3% annualized excluding $71 million of commercial real estate loan sales. Total commercial loan production in the first quarter was $1.5 billion; period-end commercial pipeline totaled $3.4 billion.

Average total loans in the first quarter were $36.3 billion, a decrease of $128.2 million, or down 1.4% annualized.

CREDIT QUALITY

Resilient credit quality continues to be a hallmark of Old National.

Provision 4 expense was $31.4 million compared to $27.0 million.

expense was $31.4 million compared to $27.0 million. Net charge-offs were $21.6 million, or 24 bps of average loans compared to 21 bps. Excluding PCD loans that had an allowance for credit losses established at acquisition, net charge-offs to average loans were 21 bps compared to 17 bps.

30+ day delinquencies as a percentage of loans were 0.22% compared to 0.27%.

Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans were 1.29% compared to 1.23%.

Loans acquired from previous acquisitions were recorded at fair value at the acquisition date. The remaining discount on these acquired loans was $119.2 million.

The allowance for credit losses, including the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments, stood at $424.0 million, or 1.16% of total loans, compared to $414.2 million, or 1.14% of total loans.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Lower reflective of lower accretion and number of days.

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis 1 decreased to $393.0 million compared to $400.0 million, driven by lower accretion, fewer days in the quarter and earning asset mix, partly offset by lower funding costs.

decreased to $393.0 million compared to $400.0 million, driven by lower accretion, fewer days in the quarter and earning asset mix, partly offset by lower funding costs. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis 1 decreased 3 bps to 3.27%.

decreased 3 bps to 3.27%. Accretion income on loans and borrowings was $12.3 million, or 10 bps of net interest margin 1 , compared to $18.5 million, or 15 bps of net interest margin 1 .

, compared to $18.5 million, or 15 bps of net interest margin . Cost of total deposits was 1.91%, decreasing 17 bps and the cost of total interest-bearing deposits decreased 25 bps to 2.46%.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Impacted by seasonally lower bank fees and lower company-owned life insurance.

Total noninterest income was $93.8 million compared to $95.8 million.

Noninterest income decreased 2.1% driven by seasonally lower bank fees and lower company-owned life insurance. Other income was impacted by $4.8 million of gains on the sale of $71 million of commercial real estate loans in the first quarter of 2025 and $8 million of equity investments recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2024.



NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Disciplined expense management.

Noninterest expense was $268.5 million and included $5.9 million of merger-related charges. Excluding merger-related charges, adjusted noninterest expense 1 was $262.6 million, compared to $268.7 million; decrease driven by lower FDIC assessment expense and tax credit amortization.

The efficiency ratio1 was 53.7%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 51.8% compared to 54.4% and 51.8%, respectively.

INCOME TAXES

Income tax expense was $36.9 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 20.3% compared to 17.3%. On an adjusted fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, the effective tax rate was 22.6% compared to 19.8%. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2025 was impacted by $1.2 million for the vesting of employee stock compensation and the fourth quarter of 2024 was impacted by $5.9 million for the resolution of tax matters.

Income tax expense included $5.3 million of tax credit benefit compared to $5.2 million.

CAPITAL

Capital ratios remain strong.

Preliminary total risk-based capital up 31 bps to 13.68% and preliminary regulatory Tier 1 capital up 25 bps to 12.23%, as strong retained earnings drive capital.

Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.76%, up 4.7%.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $54 billion of assets and $29 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com . In 2024, Points of Light named Old National one of "The Civic 50" - an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables at the end of this release.

The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity, and net income applicable to common shares, all adjusted for certain notable items. These items include merger-related charges associated with completed and pending acquisitions, debt securities gains/losses, separation expense, CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense, distribution of excess pension assets expense, and FDIC special assessment expense. Management believes excluding these items from EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these items do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding merger-related charges from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these items from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

Income tax expense, provision for credit losses, and the certain notable items listed above are excluded from the calculation of pre-provision net revenues, adjusted due to the fluctuation in income before income tax and the level of provision for credit losses required. Management believes adjusted pre-provision net revenues may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operating performance and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The Company presents adjusted noninterest expense, which excludes merger-related charges associated with completed and pending acquisitions, separation expense, distribution of excess pension assets expense, and FDIC special assessment expense, as well as adjusted noninterest income, which excludes debt securities gains/losses. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest expense and noninterest income may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity.

Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the following reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. These statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Old National's financial condition, results of operations, asset and credit quality trends, profitability and business plans or opportunities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "would," and "will," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements express management's current expectations or forecasts of future events and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such statements, including, but not limited to: competition; government legislation, regulations and policies, including trade and tariff policies; the ability of Old National to execute its business plan; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position, including but not limited to changes in our access to sources of liquidity and capital to address our liquidity needs; changes in economic conditions and economic and business uncertainty which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans and gather deposits; inflation and governmental responses to inflation, including increasing interest rates; market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit, and interest rate risks associated with our business; our ability to successfully manage our credit risk and the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses; the possibility that the merger (the "Merger") between Old National and Bremer Financial Corporation ("Bremer") does not close when expected; the expected cost savings, synergies and other financial benefits from the Merger not being realized within the expected time frames and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters being greater than expected; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the Merger; the impact of purchase accounting with respect to the Merger, or any change in the assumptions used regarding the assets acquired and liabilities assumed to determine their fair value and credit marks; risks relating to the potential dilutive effect of shares of Old National's common stock to be issued in the Merger; the potential impact of future business combinations on our performance and financial condition, including our ability to successfully integrate the businesses, the success of revenue-generating and cost reduction initiatives and the diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; failure or circumvention of our internal controls; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including without limitation with respect to data processing, information systems, cybersecurity, technological changes, vendor issues, business interruption, and fraud risks; significant changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements; new legal obligations or liabilities; disruptive technologies in payment systems and other services traditionally provided by banks; failure or disruption of our information systems; computer hacking and other cybersecurity threats; the effects of climate change on Old National and its customers, borrowers, or service providers; the impacts of pandemics, epidemics and other infectious disease outbreaks; other matters discussed in this communication; and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this communication and are not guarantees of future results, performance or outcomes, and Old National does not undertake an obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this communication.

Financial Highlights (unaudited) ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Income Statement Net interest income $ 387,643 $ 394,180 $ 391,724 $ 388,421 $ 356,458 FTE adjustment1,3 5,360 5,777 6,144 6,340 6,253 Net interest income - tax equivalent basis3 393,003 399,957 397,868 394,761 362,711 Provision for credit losses 31,403 27,017 28,497 36,214 18,891 Noninterest income 93,794 95,766 94,138 87,271 77,522 Noninterest expense 268,471 276,824 272,283 282,999 262,317 Net income available to common shareholders $ 140,625 $ 149,839 $ 139,768 $ 117,196 $ 116,250 Per Common Share Data Weighted average diluted shares 321,016 318,803 317,331 316,461 292,207 EPS, diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.47 $ 0.44 $ 0.37 $ 0.40 Cash dividends 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.14 Dividend payout ratio2 32 % 30 % 32 % 38 % 35 % Book value $ 19.71 $ 19.11 $ 19.20 $ 18.28 $ 18.24 Stock price 21.19 21.71 18.66 17.19 17.41 Tangible book value3 12.54 11.91 11.97 11.05 11.10 Performance Ratios ROAA 1.08 % 1.14 % 1.08 % 0.92 % 0.98 % ROAE 9.1 % 9.8 % 9.4 % 8.2 % 8.7 % ROATCE3 15.0 % 16.4 % 16.0 % 14.1 % 14.9 % NIM (FTE)3 3.27 % 3.30 % 3.32 % 3.33 % 3.28 % Efficiency ratio3 53.7 % 54.4 % 53.8 % 57.2 % 58.3 % NCOs to average loans 0.24 % 0.21 % 0.19 % 0.16 % 0.14 % ACL on loans to EOP loans 1.10 % 1.08 % 1.05 % 1.01 % 0.95 % ACL4 to EOP loans 1.16 % 1.14 % 1.12 % 1.08 % 1.03 % NPLs to EOP loans 1.29 % 1.23 % 1.22 % 0.94 % 0.98 % Balance Sheet (EOP) Total loans $ 36,413,944 $ 36,285,887 $ 36,400,643 $ 36,150,513 $ 33,623,319 Total assets 53,877,944 53,552,272 53,602,293 53,119,645 49,534,918 Total deposits 41,034,572 40,823,560 40,845,746 39,999,228 37,699,418 Total borrowed funds 5,447,054 5,411,537 5,449,096 6,085,204 5,331,161 Total shareholders' equity 6,534,654 6,340,350 6,367,298 6,075,072 5,595,408 Capital Ratios 3 Risk-based capital ratios (EOP): Tier 1 common equity 11.62 % 11.38 % 11.00 % 10.73 % 10.76 % Tier 1 capital 12.23 % 11.98 % 11.60 % 11.33 % 11.40 % Total capital 13.68 % 13.37 % 12.94 % 12.71 % 12.74 % Leverage ratio (average assets) 9.44 % 9.21 % 9.05 % 8.90 % 8.96 % Equity to assets (averages) 12.01 % 11.78 % 11.60 % 11.31 % 11.32 % TCE to TA 7.76 % 7.41 % 7.44 % 6.94 % 6.86 % Nonfinancial Data Full-time equivalent employees 4,028 4,066 4,105 4,267 3,955 Banking centers 280 280 280 280 258 1 Calculated using the federal statutory tax rate in effect of 21% for all periods. 2 Cash dividends per common share divided by net income per common share (basic). 3 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.

March 31, 2025 capital ratios are preliminary. 4 Includes the allowance for credit losses on loans and unfunded loan commitments. FTE - Fully taxable equivalent basis ROAA - Return on average assets ROAE - Return on average equity ROATCE - Return on average tangible common equity NCOs - Net Charge-offs ACL - Allowance for Credit Losses EOP - End of period actual balances NPLs - Non-performing Loans TCE - Tangible common equity TA - Tangible assets

Income Statement (unaudited) ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Interest income $ 630,399 $ 662,082 $ 679,925 $ 663,663 $ 595,981 Less: interest expense 242,756 267,902 288,201 275,242 239,523 Net interest income 387,643 394,180 391,724 388,421 356,458 Provision for credit losses 31,403 27,017 28,497 36,214 18,891 Net interest income

after provision for credit losses 356,240 367,163 363,227 352,207 337,567 Wealth and investment services fees 29,648 30,012 29,117 29,358 28,304 Service charges on deposit accounts 21,156 20,577 20,350 19,350 17,898 Debit card and ATM fees 9,991 10,991 11,362 10,993 10,054 Mortgage banking revenue 6,879 7,026 7,669 7,064 4,478 Capital markets income 4,506 5,244 7,426 4,729 2,900 Company-owned life insurance 5,381 6,499 5,315 5,739 3,434 Other income 16,309 15,539 12,975 10,036 10,470 Debt securities gains (losses), net (76 ) (122 ) (76 ) 2 (16 ) Total noninterest income 93,794 95,766 94,138 87,271 77,522 Salaries and employee benefits 148,305 146,605 147,494 159,193 149,803 Occupancy 29,053 29,733 27,130 26,547 27,019 Equipment 8,901 9,325 9,888 8,704 8,671 Marketing 11,940 12,653 11,036 11,284 10,634 Technology 22,020 21,429 23,343 24,002 20,023 Communication 4,134 4,176 4,681 4,480 4,000 Professional fees 7,919 11,055 7,278 10,552 6,406 FDIC assessment 9,700 11,970 11,722 9,676 11,313 Amortization of intangibles 6,830 7,237 7,411 7,425 5,455 Amortization of tax credit investments 3,424 4,556 3,277 2,747 2,749 Other expense 16,245 18,085 19,023 18,389 16,244 Total noninterest expense 268,471 276,824 272,283 282,999 262,317 Income before income taxes 181,563 186,105 185,082 156,479 152,772 Income tax expense 36,904 32,232 41,280 35,250 32,488 Net income $ 144,659 $ 153,873 $ 143,802 $ 121,229 $ 120,284 Preferred dividends (4,034 ) (4,034 ) (4,034 ) (4,033 ) (4,034 ) Net income applicable to common shares $ 140,625 $ 149,839 $ 139,768 $ 117,196 $ 116,250 EPS, diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.47 $ 0.44 $ 0.37 $ 0.40 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 315,925 315,673 315,622 315,585 290,980 Diluted 321,016 318,803 317,331 316,461 292,207 Common shares outstanding (EOP) 319,236 318,980 318,955 318,969 293,330

End of Period Balance Sheet (unaudited) ($ in thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 486,061 $ 394,450 $ 498,120 $ 428,665 $ 350,990 Money market and other interest-earning investments 753,719 833,518 693,450 804,381 588,509 Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 2,364,170 2,289,903 2,335,716 2,207,004 2,243,754 Mortgage-backed securities 6,458,023 6,175,103 6,085,826 5,890,371 5,566,881 States and political subdivisions 1,589,555 1,637,379 1,665,128 1,678,597 1,672,061 Other securities 755,348 781,656 783,079 775,623 760,847 Total investments 11,167,096 10,884,041 10,869,749 10,551,595 10,243,543 Loans held-for-sale, at fair value 40,424 34,483 62,376 66,126 19,418 Loans: Commercial 10,650,615 10,288,560 10,408,095 10,332,631 9,648,269 Commercial and agriculture real estate 16,135,327 16,307,486 16,356,216 16,016,958 14,653,958 Residential real estate 6,771,694 6,797,586 6,757,896 6,894,957 6,661,379 Consumer 2,856,308 2,892,255 2,878,436 2,905,967 2,659,713 Total loans 36,413,944 36,285,887 36,400,643 36,150,513 33,623,319 Allowance for credit losses on loans (401,932 ) (392,522 ) (380,840 ) (366,335 ) (319,713 ) Premises and equipment, net 584,664 588,970 599,528 601,945 564,007 Goodwill and other intangible assets 2,289,268 2,296,098 2,305,084 2,306,204 2,095,511 Company-owned life insurance 859,211 859,851 863,723 862,032 767,423 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 1,685,489 1,767,496 1,690,460 1,714,519 1,601,911 Total assets $ 53,877,944 $ 53,552,272 $ 53,602,293 $ 53,119,645 $ 49,534,918 Liabilities and Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 9,186,314 $ 9,399,019 $ 9,429,285 $ 9,336,042 $ 9,257,709 Interest-bearing: Checking and NOW accounts 7,736,014 7,538,987 7,314,245 7,680,865 7,236,667 Savings accounts 4,715,329 4,753,279 4,781,447 4,983,811 5,020,095 Money market accounts 11,638,653 11,807,228 11,601,461 10,485,491 10,234,113 Other time deposits 6,212,898 5,819,970 6,010,070 5,688,432 4,760,659 Total core deposits 39,489,208 39,318,483 39,136,508 38,174,641 36,509,243 Brokered deposits 1,545,364 1,505,077 1,709,238 1,824,587 1,190,175 Total deposits 41,034,572 40,823,560 40,845,746 39,999,228 37,699,418 Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 170 385 135,263 250,154 50,416 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 290,256 268,975 244,626 240,713 274,493 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,514,354 4,452,559 4,471,153 4,744,560 4,193,039 Other borrowings 642,274 689,618 598,054 849,777 813,213 Total borrowed funds 5,447,054 5,411,537 5,449,096 6,085,204 5,331,161 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 861,664 976,825 940,153 960,141 908,931 Total liabilities 47,343,290 47,211,922 47,234,995 47,044,573 43,939,510 Preferred stock, common stock, surplus, and retained earnings 7,183,163 7,086,393 6,971,054 6,866,480 6,375,036 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (648,509 ) (746,043 ) (603,756 ) (791,408 ) (779,628 ) Total shareholders' equity 6,534,654 6,340,350 6,367,298 6,075,072 5,595,408 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 53,877,944 $ 53,552,272 $ 53,602,293 $ 53,119,645 $ 49,534,918

Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 Average Income1/ Yield/ Average Income1/ Yield/ Average Income1/ Yield/ Earning Assets: Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Money market and other interest-earning investments $ 791,067 $ 8,815 4.52 % $ 1,072,509 $ 12,843 4.76 % $ 757,244 $ 9,985 5.30 % Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 2,318,869 20,019 3.45 % 2,325,120 20,841 3.59 % 2,362,477 23,266 3.94 % Mortgage-backed securities 6,287,825 54,523 3.47 % 6,149,775 50,416 3.28 % 5,357,085 38,888 2.90 % States and political subdivisions 1,610,819 13,242 3.29 % 1,654,591 13,698 3.31 % 1,680,175 13,976 3.33 % Other securities 770,839 10,512 5.45 % 783,708 10,518 5.37 % 770,438 12,173 6.32 % Total investments 10,988,352 98,296 3.58 % 10,913,194 95,473 3.50 % 10,170,175 88,303 3.47 % Loans:2 Commercial 10,397,991 165,595 6.37 % 10,401,056 176,996 6.81 % 9,540,385 167,263 7.01 % Commercial and agriculture real estate 16,213,606 245,935 6.07 % 16,326,802 263,062 6.44 % 14,368,370 230,086 6.41 % Residential real estate loans 6,815,091 67,648 3.97 % 6,814,829 68,346 4.01 % 6,693,814 63,003 3.76 % Consumer 2,871,213 49,470 6.99 % 2,883,413 51,139 7.06 % 2,645,091 43,594 6.63 % Total loans 36,297,901 528,648 5.83 % 36,426,100 559,543 6.14 % 33,247,660 503,946 6.07 % Total earning assets $ 48,077,320 $ 635,759 5.30 % $ 48,411,803 $ 667,859 5.52 % $ 44,175,079 $ 602,234 5.46 % Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (398,765 ) (382,799 ) (313,470 ) Non-earning Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 372,428 $ 370,932 $ 362,676 Other assets 5,394,600 5,402,359 4,961,595 Total assets $ 53,445,583 $ 53,802,295 $ 49,185,880 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Checking and NOW accounts $ 7,526,294 $ 23,850 1.29 % $ 7,338,532 $ 23,747 1.29 % $ 7,141,201 $ 25,252 1.42 % Savings accounts 4,692,239 3,608 0.31 % 4,750,387 4,467 0.37 % 5,025,400 5,017 0.40 % Money market accounts 11,664,650 88,381 3.07 % 11,900,305 103,818 3.47 % 9,917,572 94,213 3.82 % Other time deposits 5,996,108 56,485 3.82 % 5,985,911 61,679 4.10 % 4,689,136 47,432 4.07 % Total interest-bearing core deposits 29,879,291 172,324 2.34 % 29,975,135 193,711 2.57 % 26,773,309 171,914 2.58 % Brokered deposits 1,546,756 18,171 4.76 % 1,662,698 21,579 5.16 % 1,047,140 13,525 5.19 % Total interest-bearing deposits 31,426,047 190,495 2.46 % 31,637,833 215,290 2.71 % 27,820,449 185,439 2.68 % Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 148,130 1,625 4.45 % 433 23 21.13 % 69,090 961 5.59 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 272,961 551 0.82 % 249,133 584 0.93 % 296,236 917 1.25 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,464,590 41,896 3.81 % 4,461,733 43,788 3.90 % 4,386,492 41,167 3.77 % Other borrowings 675,759 8,189 4.91 % 669,580 8,217 4.88 % 825,846 11,039 5.38 % Total borrowed funds 5,561,440 52,261 3.81 % 5,380,879 52,612 3.89 % 5,577,664 54,084 3.90 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 36,987,487 $ 242,756 2.66 % $ 37,018,712 $ 267,902 2.88 % $ 33,398,113 $ 239,523 2.88 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Demand deposits $ 9,096,676 $ 9,509,446 $ 9,258,136 Other liabilities 944,935 935,184 964,089 Shareholders' equity 6,416,485 6,338,953 5,565,542 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 53,445,583 $ 53,802,295 $ 49,185,880 Net interest rate spread 2.64 % 2.64 % 2.58 % Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.23 % 3.26 % 3.23 % Net interest margin (FTE)3 3.27 % 3.30 % 3.28 % FTE adjustment $ 5,360 $ 5,777 $ 6,253 1 Interest income is reflected on a FTE basis. 2 Includes loans held-for-sale. 3 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.

Asset Quality (EOP) (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Allowance for credit losses: Beginning allowance for credit losses on loans $ 392,522 $ 380,840 $ 366,335 $ 319,713 $ 307,610 Allowance established for acquired PCD loans - - 2,803 23,922 - Provision for credit losses on loans 31,026 30,417 29,176 36,745 23,853 Gross charge-offs (24,540 ) (21,278 ) (18,965 ) (17,041 ) (14,020 ) Gross recoveries 2,924 2,543 1,491 2,996 2,270 NCOs (21,616 ) (18,735 ) (17,474 ) (14,045 ) (11,750 ) Ending allowance for credit losses on loans $ 401,932 $ 392,522 $ 380,840 $ 366,335 $ 319,713 Beginning allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments $ 21,654 $ 25,054 $ 25,733 $ 26,264 $ 31,226 Provision (release) for credit losses on unfunded commitments 377 (3,400 ) (679 ) (531 ) (4,962 ) Ending allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments $ 22,031 $ 21,654 $ 25,054 $ 25,733 $ 26,264 Allowance for credit losses $ 423,963 $ 414,176 $ 405,894 $ 392,068 $ 345,977 Provision for credit losses on loans $ 31,026 $ 30,417 $ 29,176 $ 36,745 $ 23,853 Provision (release) for credit losses on unfunded commitments 377 (3,400 ) (679 ) (531 ) (4,962 ) Provision for credit losses $ 31,403 $ 27,017 $ 28,497 $ 36,214 $ 18,891 NCOs / average loans1 0.24 % 0.21 % 0.19 % 0.16 % 0.14 % Average loans1 $ 36,284,059 $ 36,410,414 $ 36,299,544 $ 36,053,845 $ 33,242,739 EOP loans1 36,413,944 36,285,887 36,400,643 36,150,513 33,623,319 ACL on loans / EOP loans1 1.10 % 1.08 % 1.05 % 1.01 % 0.95 % ACL / EOP loans1 1.16 % 1.14 % 1.12 % 1.08 % 1.03 % Underperforming Assets: Loans 90 days and over (still accruing) $ 6,757 $ 4,060 $ 1,177 $ 5,251 $ 2,172 Nonaccrual loans 469,211 447,979 443,597 340,181 328,645 Foreclosed assets 6,301 4,294 4,077 8,290 9,344 Total underperforming assets $ 482,269 $ 456,333 $ 448,851 $ 353,722 $ 340,161 Classified and Criticized Assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 469,211 $ 447,979 $ 443,597 $ 340,181 $ 328,645 Substandard loans (still accruing) 1,479,630 1,073,413 1,074,243 841,087 626,157 Loans 90 days and over (still accruing) 6,757 4,060 1,177 5,251 2,172 Total classified loans - "problem loans" 1,955,598 1,525,452 1,519,017 1,186,519 956,974 Other classified assets 53,239 58,954 59,485 60,772 54,392 Special Mention 828,314 908,630 837,543 967,655 827,419 Total classified and criticized assets $ 2,837,151 $ 2,493,036 $ 2,416,045 $ 2,214,946 $ 1,838,785 Loans 30-89 days past due (still accruing) $ 72,517 $ 93,141 $ 91,750 $ 51,712 $ 53,112 Nonaccrual loans / EOP loans1 1.29 % 1.23 % 1.22 % 0.94 % 0.98 % ACL / nonaccrual loans 90 % 92 % 92 % 115 % 105 % Under-performing assets/EOP loans1 1.32 % 1.26 % 1.23 % 0.98 % 1.01 % Under-performing assets/EOP assets 0.90 % 0.85 % 0.84 % 0.67 % 0.69 % 30+ day delinquencies/EOP loans1 0.22 % 0.27 % 0.26 % 0.16 % 0.16 % 1 Excludes loans held-for-sale.

Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Earnings Per Share: Net income applicable to common shares $ 140,625 $ 149,839 $ 139,768 $ 117,196 $ 116,250 Adjustments: Merger-related charges 5,856 8,117 6,860 19,440 2,908 Tax effect1 (1,089 ) (2,058 ) (1,528 ) (4,413 ) (710 ) Merger-related charges, net 4,767 6,059 5,332 15,027 2,198 Debt securities (gains) losses 76 122 76 (2 ) 16 Tax effect1 (14 ) (31 ) (17 ) 1 (4 ) Debt securities (gains) losses, net 62 91 59 (1 ) 12 Separation expense - - 2,646 - - Tax effect1 - - (589 ) - - Separation expense, net - - 2,057 - - CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense - - - 15,312 - Tax effect1 - - - (3,476 ) - CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense, net - - - 11,836 - Distribution of excess pension assets - - - - 13,318 Tax effect1 - - - - (3,250 ) Distribution excess pension assets, net - - - - 10,068 FDIC special assessment - - - - 2,994 Tax effect1 - - - - (731 ) FDIC special assessment, net - - - - 2,263 Total adjustments, net 4,829 6,150 7,448 26,862 14,541 Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted $ 145,454 $ 155,989 $ 147,216 $ 144,058 $ 130,791 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 321,016 318,803 317,331 316,461 292,207 EPS, diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.47 $ 0.44 $ 0.37 $ 0.40 Adjusted EPS, diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.49 $ 0.46 $ 0.46 $ 0.45 NIM: Net interest income $ 387,643 $ 394,180 $ 391,724 $ 388,421 $ 356,458 Add: FTE adjustment2 5,360 5,777 6,144 6,340 6,253 Net interest income (FTE) $ 393,003 $ 399,957 $ 397,868 $ 394,761 $ 362,711 Average earning assets $ 48,077,320 $ 48,411,803 $ 47,905,463 $ 47,406,849 $ 44,175,079 NIM (GAAP) 3.23 % 3.26 % 3.27 % 3.28 % 3.23 % NIM (FTE) 3.27 % 3.30 % 3.32 % 3.33 % 3.28 % Refer to last page of Non-GAAP reconciliations for footnotes.

Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 PPNR: Net interest income (FTE)2 $ 393,003 $ 399,957 $ 397,868 $ 394,761 $ 362,711 Add: Noninterest income 93,794 95,766 94,138 87,271 77,522 Total revenue (FTE) 486,797 495,723 492,006 482,032 440,233 Less: Noninterest expense (268,471 ) (276,824 ) (272,283 ) (282,999 ) (262,317 ) PPNR $ 218,326 $ 218,899 $ 219,723 $ 199,033 $ 177,916 Adjustments: Debt securities (gains) losses $ 76 $ 122 $ 76 $ (2 ) $ 16 Noninterest income adjustments 76 122 76 (2 ) 16 Adjusted noninterest income 93,870 95,888 94,214 87,269 77,538 Adjusted revenue $ 486,873 $ 495,845 $ 492,082 $ 482,030 $ 440,249 Adjustments: Merger-related charges $ 5,856 $ 8,117 $ 6,860 $ 19,440 $ 2,908 Separation expense - - 2,646 - - Distribution of excess pension assets - - - - 13,318 FDIC Special Assessment - - - - 2,994 Noninterest expense adjustments 5,856 8,117 9,506 19,440 19,220 Adjusted total noninterest expense (262,615 ) (268,707 ) (262,777 ) (263,559 ) (243,097 ) Adjusted PPNR $ 224,258 $ 227,138 $ 229,305 $ 218,471 $ 197,152 Efficiency Ratio: Noninterest expense $ 268,471 $ 276,824 $ 272,283 $ 282,999 $ 262,317 Less: Amortization of intangibles (6,830 ) (7,237 ) (7,411 ) (7,425 ) (5,455 ) Noninterest expense, excl. amortization of intangibles 261,641 269,587 264,872 275,574 256,862 Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (3,424 ) (4,556 ) (3,277 ) (2,747 ) (2,749 ) Less: Noninterest expense adjustments (5,856 ) (8,117 ) (9,506 ) (19,440 ) (19,220 ) Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding amortization $ 252,361 $ 256,914 $ 252,089 $ 253,387 $ 234,893 Total revenue (FTE)2 $ 486,797 $ 495,723 $ 492,006 $ 482,032 $ 440,233 Less: Debt securities (gains) losses 76 122 76 (2 ) 16 Total adjusted revenue $ 486,873 $ 495,845 $ 492,082 $ 482,030 $ 440,249 Efficiency Ratio 53.7 % 54.4 % 53.8 % 57.2 % 58.3 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 51.8 % 51.8 % 51.2 % 52.6 % 53.4 % Refer to last page of Non-GAAP reconciliations for footnotes.

Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 ROAE and ROATCE: Net income applicable to common shares $ 140,625 $ 149,839 $ 139,768 $ 117,196 $ 116,250 Amortization of intangibles 6,830 7,237 7,411 7,425 5,455 Tax effect1 (1,708 ) (1,809 ) (1,853 ) (1,856 ) (1,364 ) Amortization of intangibles, net 5,122 5,428 5,558 5,569 4,091 Net income applicable to common shares, excluding intangibles amortization 145,747 155,267 145,326 122,765 120,341 Total adjustments, net (see pg.12) 4,829 6,150 7,448 26,862 14,541 Adjusted net income applicable to common shares, excluding intangibles amortization $ 150,576 $ 161,417 $ 152,774 $ 149,627 $ 134,882 Average shareholders' equity $ 6,416,485 $ 6,338,953 $ 6,190,071 $ 5,978,976 $ 5,565,542 Less: Average preferred equity (243,719 ) (243,719 ) (243,719 ) (243,719 ) (243,719 ) Average shareholders' common equity $ 6,172,766 $ 6,095,234 $ 5,946,352 $ 5,735,257 $ 5,321,823 Average goodwill and other intangible assets (2,292,526 ) (2,301,177 ) (2,304,597 ) (2,245,405 ) (2,098,338 ) Average tangible shareholder's common equity $ 3,880,240 $ 3,794,057 $ 3,641,755 $ 3,489,852 $ 3,223,485 ROAE 9.1 % 9.8 % 9.4 % 8.2 % 8.7 % ROAE, adjusted 9.4 % 10.2 % 9.9 % 10.0 % 9.8 % ROATCE 15.0 % 16.4 % 16.0 % 14.1 % 14.9 % ROATCE, adjusted 15.5 % 17.0 % 16.8 % 17.1 % 16.7 % Refer to last page of Non-GAAP reconciliations for footnotes.