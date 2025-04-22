Sitka Gold's RC Gold Project in Yukon is delivering remarkable drilling outcomes, with the first hole of their ambitious 30,000-meter 2025 program revealing extraordinary gold content. Drill hole DDRCC-25-075 intercepted visible gold in over 130 instances, yielding 1.55 grams per ton across an impressive 352.8-meter section. Within this extensive interval, the company discovered higher-grade zones including 108.9 meters at 3.27 g/t and 45 meters at 4.52 g/t gold. These findings not only confirm but substantially expand the high-grade gold zone identified in previous drilling, extending it approximately 70 meters northeast. The results suggest increasing gold concentrations at depth, potentially indicating opportunities beyond the currently defined open-pit resource of over 2.3 million ounces.

Future Growth Indicators

Mining experts highlight the significance of "gram-meter" metrics in evaluating project quality, with over 40% of Sitka's drill holes exceeding the critical 100 g/m threshold. The company awaits results from hole 76-their deepest yet at 810.8 meters-where over 60 visible gold occurrences have already been noted. With favorable metallurgy suggesting cost-effective gold recovery methods, and substantial funding of over $25 million with zero debt, Sitka is well-positioned to maximize the potential of its 431-square-kilometer property throughout the extensive drilling program currently underway.

