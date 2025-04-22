ATHA Energy Corp: ATHA Energy Announces Closing of Financing for Aggregate Gross Proceeds of $10,000,000

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

ATHA Energy Corp. (TSXV:SASK)(FRA:X5U)(OTCQB:SASKF) ("ATHA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases dated March 31, 2025 and April 7, 2025, it has completed a fully-subscribed private placement offering of: (i) 16,766,490 flow-though common shares of the Company ("FT Shares") at a price of $0.47 per FT Share; and (ii) 3,475,000 FT Shares that may be immediately resold or donated to registered charities ("Charity FT Shares", and collectively with the FT Shares, the "Offered Shares") at a price of $0.61 per Charity FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $10,000,000(the "Offering").

The Offering was conducted pursuant to an agency agreement (the "Agency Agreement") dated April?22, 2025 among the Company, Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp., as co-lead agents and joint bookrunners, on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the "Agents") that included Red Cloud Securities Inc.

In connection with the Offering, the Agents were paid a cash fee as set out in the Agency Agreement in an amount equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering.

The gross proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" which qualify as "flow-through critical mining expenditures" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") relating to the exploration and development of ATHA's Angilak project and other exploration-stage projects on or prior to December 31, 2026. The Company shall renounce the Qualifying Expenditures so incurred to the purchasers of the Offered Shares effective on or prior to December 31, 2025.

The Offered Shares issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from closing under applicable securities laws in Canada.

Troy Boisjoli, Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, participated in the Offering by acquiring 65,000 FT Shares for an aggregate purchase price of $30,550. The participation in the Offering by Mr. Boisjoli is considered to be a related party transaction within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") Policy 5.9 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("Policy 5.9") and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company has relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 (and Policy 5.9) as the fair market value of the Offered Shares issued to Mr. Boisjoli does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. A material change report including details with respect to the related party transaction could not be filed less than 21 days prior to the closing of the Offering as the Company did not receive prior confirmation of such participation and the Company deemed it reasonable in the circumstances so as to be able to avail itself of potential financing opportunities and complete the Offering in an expeditious manner.

Investor Relations Agreements

The Company announces that its agreement with ICP Securities Inc. concluded on April 14, 2025 and the Company's agreement with Hybrid Financial Inc. was not extended beyond its term and concluded on January 23, 2025.

About ATHA Energy Corp.

ATHA is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium assets in the pursuit of a clean energy future. With a strategically balanced portfolio including three 100%-owned post discovery uranium projects (the Angilak Project located in Nunavut, and CMB Discoveries in Labrador, and the newly discovered basement hosted GMZ high-grade uranium discovery located in the Athabasca Basin). In addition, the Company holds the largest cumulative prospective exploration land package (7.3 million acres) in two of the world's most prominent basins for uranium discoveries - ATHA is well positioned to drive value. ATHA also holds a 10% carried interest in key Athabasca Basin exploration projects operated by NexGen Energy Ltd. and IsoEnergy Ltd. For more information visit www.athaenergy.com.

