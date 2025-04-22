BCB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Loss of $8.3 Million in First Quarter 2025; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Share

BAYONNE, N.J., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company"), (NASDAQ: BCBP), the holding company for BCB Community Bank (the "Bank"), today reported a net loss of $8.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and net income of $5.9 million for the first quarter of 2024. Its loss per diluted share for the first quarter of 2025 was ($0.51), compared to earnings per diluted share of $0.16 in the preceding quarter and $0.32 in the first quarter of 2024.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share. The dividend will be payable on May 21, 2025 to common shareholders of record on May 7, 2025.

"Our first-quarter loss was primarily driven by a $13.7 million specific reserve tied to a $34.2 million loan in the cannabis sector," Michael Shriner, President and Chief Executive Officer of BCB Bank, explained. "Although the borrower remains current, the significant deterioration in their financial condition warranted a downgrade to non-accrual status and the establishment of the reserve. We also increased reserves for our discontinued Business Express Loan portfolio by $3.1 million, in response to the portfolio's continued elevated deterioration and broader macroeconomic headwinds."

"While these credit actions have impacted short-term results, they reflect our disciplined and proactive approach to risk management," added Mr. Shriner. "Thanks to the positive capital actions taken throughout 2024, we remain well-capitalized, giving us the flexibility to address credit challenges head-on."

"BCB Bank has bolstered its credit risk team with new hires who we believe bring deep expertise and a rigorous approach to underwriting," said Mr. Shriner. "These efforts are part of a broader initiative to strengthen our credit quality oversight. Following a comprehensive portfolio review using a conservative risk framework, we've adjusted the risk ratings on a number of loans to better reflect current market realities. Importantly, the majority of our customers remain current on their payments, and our team is actively engaging with borrowers to secure updated financials and support improved risk profiles."

Executive Summary

Total deposits were $2.687 billion at March 31, 2025 compared to $2.751 billion at December 31, 2024.

Net interest margin was 2.59 percent for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 2.53 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024, and 2.50 percent for the first quarter of 2024. Total yield on interest-earning assets was 5.20 percent for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 5.33 percent for both the fourth quarter of 2024, and the first quarter of 2024. Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 24 basis points to 3.33 percent for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 3.57 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024, and decreased 21 basis points to 3.54 percent for the first quarter of 2024.

The efficiency ratio for the first quarter was 61.6 percent compared to 62.1 percent in the prior quarter, and 58.8 percent in the first quarter of 2024.

The annualized return on average assets ratio for the first quarter was (0.95) percent, compared to 0.36 percent in the prior quarter, and 0.61 percent in the first quarter of 2024.

The annualized return on average equity ratio for the first quarter was (10.4) percent, compared to 4.0 percent in the prior quarter, and 7.5 percent in the first quarter of 2024.

The provision for credit losses was $20.8 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $4.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. In the first quarter of 2024, the Bank recorded a provision of $2.1 million.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") as a percentage of non-accrual loans was 51.6 percent at March 31, 2025 compared to 77.8 percent for the prior quarter-end and 155.4 percent at March 31, 2024. Total non-accrual loans were $99.8 million at March 31, 2025, $44.7 million at December 31, 2024 and $22.2 million at March 31, 2024.

Total loans receivable, net of the allowance for credit losses, of $2.918 billion at March 31, 2025, decreased 2.6 percent from $2.996 billion at December 31, 2024, and decreased 9.6 percent, from $3.227 billion at March 31, 2024.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets decreased by $125.3 million, or 3.5 percent, to $3.474 billion at March 31, 2025, from $3.599 billion at December 31, 2024. The decrease in total assets was mainly related to a decrease in net loans and in cash and cash equivalents.

Total cash and cash equivalents decreased by $64.5 million, or 20.3 percent, to $252.8 million at March 31, 2025, from $317.3 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease in cash was primarily due to the reduction of the Bank's exposure to wholesale funding by paying down high cost brokered deposits.

Loans receivable, net, decreased by $78.6 million, or 2.6 percent, to $2.918 billion at March 31, 2025, from $2.996 billion at December 31, 2024. Total loan decreases during the period included decreases totaling $62.3 million in commercial real estate and multi-family loans, construction loans, 1-4 family residential loans and home equity loans. The allowance for credit losses increased $16.7 million to $51.5 million, or 51.6 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.73 percent of gross loans, at March 31, 2025, as compared to an allowance for credit losses of $34.8 million, or 77.8 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.15 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2024.

Total investment securities increased by $14.7 million, or 13.2 percent, to $125.9 million at March 31, 2025, from $111.2 million at December 31, 2024, representing current year purchases.

Deposits decreased by $64.4 million, or 2.3 percent, to $2.687 billion at March 31, 2025, from $2.751 billion at December 31, 2024. Brokered deposits decreased $112.5 million, and were offset by increases in certificates of deposit, money market accounts, transaction accounts and savings accounts which totaled $48.4 million.

Debt obligations decreased by $49.8 million to $448.5 million at March 31, 2025 from $498.3 million at December 31, 2024, due to maturities and paydowns of our FHLB advances. The weighted average interest rate of FHLB advances was 4.33 percent at March 31, 2025 and 4.35 percent at December 31, 2024. The weighted average maturity of FHLB advances as of March 31, 2025 was 0.83 years. The interest rate of our subordinated debt balances was 9.25 percent at March 31, 2025 and at December 31, 2024.

Stockholders' equity decreased by $9.2 million, or 2.8 percent, to $314.7 million at March 31, 2025, from $323.9 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease was attributable to the decrease in retained earnings of $11.6 million, or 8.2 percent, to $130.3 million at March 31, 2025 from $141.9 million at December 31, 2024. Offsetting this were increases in accumulated other comprehensive income, and additional paid in capital on stock, which totaled $2.4 million.

First Quarter 2025 Income Statement Review

The Company reported a net loss of $8.3 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 as compared to net income of $5.9 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The decline was primarily driven by an increase to the Provision for loan losses of $18.8 million. offset by $5.8 million decrease in income tax provisioning. Also, net interest income decreased by $1.1 million, or 4.9 percent, to $22.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, from $23.1 million for the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in net interest income resulted from lower interest income which was partially offset by lower interest expense.

Interest income decreased by $5.1 million, or 10.3 percent, to $44.2 million for the first quarter of 2025 from $49.3 million for the first quarter of 2024. The average balance of interest-earning assets decreased $255.9 million, or 6.9 percent, to $3.444 billion for the first quarter of 2025 from $3.699 billion for the first quarter of 2024, while the average yield decreased 13 basis points to 5.20 percent for the first quarter of 2025 from 5.33 percent for the first quarter of 2024.

Interest expense decreased by $4.0 million to $22.2 million for the first quarter of 2025 from $26.1 million for the first quarter of 2024. The decrease resulted from a decrease in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities of 21 basis points to 3.33 percent for the first quarter of 2025 from 3.54 percent for the first quarter of 2024, while the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $256.2 million to $2.701 billion for the first quarter of 2025 from $2.957 billion for the first quarter of 2024.

The net interest margin was 2.59 percent for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 2.50 percent for the first quarter of 2024. The increase in the net interest margin compared to the first quarter of 2024 was the result of a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities partially offset by the decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets.

During the first quarter of 2025, the Company recognized $4.2 million in net charge-offs compared to $1.1 million in net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2024. The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $99.8 million, or 3.36 percent of gross loans, at March 31, 2025 as compared to $44.7 million, or 1.48 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $51.5 million, or 1.73 percent of gross loans, at March 31, 2025, and $34.8 million, or 1.15 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2024. The provision for credit losses was $20.8 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $4.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Management believes that the allowance for credit losses on loans was adequate at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

Non-interest income decreased by $318 thousand to $1.8 million for the first quarter of 2025 from $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in total non-interest income was mainly related to decreases in gains on equity securities and BOLI income of $245 thousand and $67 thousand, respectively.

Non-interest expense decreased by $178 thousand, or 1.2 percent, to $14.7 million for the first quarter of 2025 when compared to non-interest expense of $14.8 million for the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in these expenses for the first quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by lower regulatory assessment charges, offset by higher salaries and employee benefits.

The income tax provision decreased by $5.8 million, to an income tax credit of $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2025 when compared to a $2.5 million provision for the first quarter of 2024.

Asset Quality

During the first quarter of 2025, the Company recognized $4.2 million in net charge offs, compared to $1.1 million in net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2024.

The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $99.8 million, or 3.36 percent of gross loans, at March 31, 2025, as compared to $22.2 million, or 0.68 percent of gross loans, at March 31, 2024. More than 60% of the non-accrual loans are current with all payments of principal, interest, taxes and insurance, including the previously mentioned loan that has been allocated a specific reserve. However, given that the normal standard for non-accrual is a 90 day delinquency, logic and transparency dictates that this population of loans possess certain weaknesses that are beyond payment status and therefore, even though they are current, they should be placed on non-accrual. Although our borrowers have made payment of their loan obligations to BCB a priority, our evaluation of their financial condition causes some concern about their continued ability to do so. The allowance for credit losses was $51.5 million, or 1.73 percent of gross loans, at March 31, 2025, and $34.6 million, or 1.06 percent of gross loans, at March 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses was 51.6 percent of non-accrual loans at March 31, 2025, and 155.4 percent of non-accrual loans at March 31, 2024.

About BCB Bancorp, Inc.

Established in 2000 and headquartered in Bayonne, N.J., BCB Community Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP). The Bank has twenty-three branch offices in Bayonne, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, and four branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The Bank provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. For more information, please go to www.bcb.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by BCB Bancorp, Inc., and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "strive," "try," or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

The most significant factor that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements include the ongoing impact of global tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, higher inflation levels, and general economic and recessionary concerns, all of which could impact economic growth and could cause increased loan delinquencies, a reduction in financial transactions and business activities, including decreased deposits and reduced loan originations, our ability to manage liquidity and capital in a rapidly changing and unpredictable market, supply chain disruptions, and labor shortages. Other factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations as reflected in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the global impact of the military conflicts in the Ukraine and the Middle East; unfavorable economic conditions in the United States generally and particularly in our primary market area; the Company's ability to effectively attract and deploy deposits; changes in the Company's corporate strategies, the composition of its assets, or the way in which it funds those assets; shifts in investor sentiment or behavior in the securities, capital, or other financial markets, including changes in market liquidity or volatility; the effects of declines in real estate values that may adversely impact the collateral underlying our loans; increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; our level of non-performing assets and the costs associated with resolving any problem loans including litigation and other costs; the impact of changes in interest rates and the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of our loan and investment securities portfolios; the credit risk associated with our loan portfolio; changes in the quality and composition of the Bank's loan and investment portfolios; changes in our ability to access cost-effective funding; deposit flows; legislative and regulatory changes, including increases in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, insurance rates; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal and state governments; changes in tax policies, rates and regulations of federal, state and local tax authorities; demands for our loan products; demand for financial services; competition; changes in the securities or secondary mortgage markets; changes in management's business strategies; changes in consumer spending; our ability to hire and retain key employees; the effects of any reputational, credit, interest rate, market, operational, legal, liquidity, or regulatory risk; expanding regulatory requirements which could adversely affect operating results; civil unrest in the communities that we serve; and other factors discussed elsewhere in this report, and in other reports we filed with the SEC, including under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and our other periodic reports that we file with the SEC.

Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental Non-GAAP information that the Company's management uses in its analysis of the Company's financial results. The Company's management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company's financial results for the periods in question.

The Company provides measurements and ratios based on tangible stockholders' equity and efficiency ratios. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and, therefore, the Company's management believes that such information is useful to investors. For a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release, see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Statements of Operations - Three Months Ended, March 31,2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2025 vs.

Dec 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2025 vs.

Mar 31, 2024 Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except per share amounts, Unaudited) Loans, including fees $ 38,927 $ 41,431 $ 43,722 -6.0 % -11.0 % Mortgage-backed securities 561 473 305 18.6 % 83.9 % Other investment securities 968 978 975 -1.0 % -0.7 % FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets 3,736 3,771 4,283 -0.9 % -12.8 % Total interest and dividend income 44,192 46,653 49,285 -5.3 % -10.3 % Interest expense: Deposits: Demand 5,418 5,866 5,257 -7.6 % 3.1 % Savings and club 151 156 166 -3.2 % -9.0 % Certificates of deposit 10,762 12,218 14,983 -11.9 % -28.2 % 16,331 18,240 20,406 -10.5 % -20.0 % Borrowings 5,856 6,219 5,736 -5.8 % 2.1 % Total interest expense 22,187 24,459 26,142 -9.3 % -15.1 % Net interest income 22,005 22,194 23,143 -0.9 % -4.9 % Provision for credit losses 20,845 4,154 2,088 401.8 % 898.3 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,160 18,040 21,055 -93.6 % -94.5 % Non-interest income income: Fees and service charges 1,173 1,187 1,215 -1.2 % -3.5 % (Loss) gain on sales of loans - (554 ) 45 -100.0 % -100.0 % Realized and unrealized (loss) gain on equity investments (115 ) (661 ) 130 -82.6 % -188.5 % Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") income 608 636 675 -4.4 % -9.9 % Other 125 330 44 -62.1 % 184.1 % Total non-interest income 1,791 938 2,109 90.9 % -15.1 % Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 7,403 7,117 6,981 4.0 % 6.0 % Occupancy and equipment 2,723 2,483 2,644 9.7 % 3.0 % Data processing and communications 1,844 1,754 1,853 5.1 % -0.5 % Professional fees 692 599 595 15.5 % 16.3 % Director fees 418 269 277 55.4 % 50.9 % Regulatory assessment fees 709 769 1,142 -7.8 % -37.9 % Advertising and promotions 179 212 216 -15.6 % -17.1 % Other 692 1,164 1,130 -40.5 % -38.8 % Total non-interest expense 14,660 14,367 14,838 2.0 % -1.2 % (Loss) Income before income tax provision (11,709 ) 4,611 8,326 -353.9 % -240.6 % Income tax (benefit) provision (3,385 ) 1,339 2,460 -352.8 % -237.6 % Net (Loss) Income (8,324 ) 3,272 5,866 -354.4 % -241.9 % Preferred stock dividends 482 475 434 1.6 % 11.0 % Net (Loss) Income available to common stockholders $ (8,806 ) $ 2,797 $ 5,432 -414.8 % -262.1 % Net (Loss) Income per common share-basic and diluted Basic $ (0.51 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.32 -413.8 % -260.4 % Diluted $ (0.51 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.32 -414.7 % -260.5 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 17,113 17,056 16,930 0.3 % 1.1 % Diluted 17,113 17,108 16,939 0.0 % 1.0 %

Statements of Financial Condition March 31,2025 December 31,2024 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2025 vs.

December 31, 2024 March 31, 2025 vs.

March 31, 2024 ASSETS (In Thousands, Unaudited) Cash and amounts due from depository institutions $ 11,977 $ 14,075 $ 11,795 -14.9 % 1.5 % Interest-earning deposits 240,773 303,207 340,653 -20.6 % -29.3 % Total cash and cash equivalents 252,750 317,282 352,448 -20.3 % -28.3 % Interest-earning time deposits 735 735 735 - - Debt securities available for sale 116,496 101,717 86,966 14.5 % 34.0 % Equity investments 9,357 9,472 9,223 -1.2 % 1.5 % Loans held for sale - - - - - Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans of $51,484, $34,789 and $34,563, respectively 2,917,610 2,996,259 3,226,877 -2.6 % -9.6 % Federal Home Loan Bank of New York ("FHLB") stock, at cost 22,066 24,272 24,917 -9.1 % -11.4 % Premises and equipment, net 12,474 12,569 12,744 -0.8 % -2.1 % Accrued interest receivable 16,354 15,176 17,442 7.8 % -6.2 % Deferred income taxes 22,814 17,181 17,555 32.8 % 30.0 % Goodwill and other intangibles 5,253 5,253 5,253 0.0 % 0.0 % Operating lease right-of-use asset 12,622 12,686 12,186 -0.5 % 3.6 % Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") 76,648 76,040 74,081 0.8 % 3.5 % Other assets 8,643 10,476 8,768 -17.5 % -1.4 % Total Assets $ 3,473,822 $ 3,599,118 $ 3,849,195 -3.5 % -9.8 % LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Non-interest bearing deposits $ 542,621 $ 520,387 $ 531,112 4.3 % 2.2 % Interest bearing deposits 2,143,887 2,230,471 2,460,547 -3.9 % -12.9 % Total deposits 2,686,508 2,750,858 2,991,659 -2.3 % -10.2 % FHLB advances 405,499 455,361 472,949 -10.9 % -14.3 % Subordinated debentures 43,024 42,961 37,624 0.1 % 14.4 % Operating lease liability 13,087 13,139 12,579 -0.4 % 4.0 % Other liabilities 10,982 12,874 14,253 -14.7 % -22.9 % Total Liabilities 3,159,100 3,275,193 3,529,064 -3.5 % -10.5 % STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock: $0.01 par value, 10,000 shares authorized - - - - - Additional paid-in capital preferred stock 25,243 24,723 27,733 2.1 % -9.0 % Common stock: no par value, 40,000 shares authorized - - - 0.0 % 0.0 % Additional paid-in capital common stock 201,804 200,935 199,726 0.4 % 1.0 % Retained earnings 130,291 141,853 138,643 -8.2 % -6.0 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,269 ) (5,239 ) (7,624 ) - - Treasury stock, at cost (38,347 ) (38,347 ) (38,347 ) 0.0 % 0.0 % Total Stockholders' Equity 314,722 323,925 320,131 -2.8 % -1.7 % Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,473,822 $ 3,599,118 $ 3,849,195 -3.5 % -9.8 % Outstanding common shares 17,163 17,063 16,957

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans Receivable (4)(5) $ 2,994,529 $ 38,927 5.27 % $ 3,299,938 $ 43,722 5.30 % Investment Securities 117,205 1,529 5.22 % 96,226 1,280 5.32 % Other Interest-earning assets (6) 331,808 3,736 4.57 % 303,291 4,283 5.65 % Total Interest-earning assets 3,443,542 44,192 5.20 % 3,699,455 49,285 5.33 % Non-interest-earning assets 125,974 125,480 Total assets $ 3,569,516 $ 3,824,935 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 560,565 $ 2,369 1.71 % $ 560,190 $ 2,230 1.59 % Money market accounts 394,282 3,049 3.14 % 369,096 3,027 3.28 % Savings accounts 252,227 151 0.24 % 277,731 166 0.24 % Certificates of Deposit 1,005,669 10,762 4.34 % 1,239,807 14,983 4.83 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,212,743 16,331 2.99 % 2,446,824 20,406 3.34 % Borrowed funds 488,418 5,856 4.86 % 510,503 5,736 4.49 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,701,161 22,187 3.33 % 2,957,327 26,142 3.54 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 543,660 552,959 Total liabilities 3,244,821 3,510,286 Stockholders' equity 324,695 314,649 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,569,516 $ 3,824,935 Net interest income $ 22,005 $ 23,143 Net interest rate spread(1) 1.87 % 1.79 % Net interest margin(2) 2.59 % 2.50 % (1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (3) Annualized. (4) Excludes allowance for credit losses. (5) Includes non-accrual loans. (6) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank of New York Stock.

Financial Condition data by quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 (In thousands, except book values) Total assets $ 3,473,822 $ 3,599,118 $ 3,613,770 $ 3,793,941 $ 3,849,195 Cash and cash equivalents 252,750 317,282 243,123 326,870 352,448 Securities 125,853 111,189 108,302 94,965 96,189 Loans receivable, net 2,917,610 2,996,259 3,087,914 3,161,925 3,226,877 Deposits 2,686,508 2,750,858 2,724,580 2,935,239 2,991,659 Borrowings 448,523 498,322 533,466 510,710 510,573 Stockholders' equity 314,722 323,925 328,113 320,732 320,131 Book value per common share1 $ 16.87 $ 17.54 $ 17.50 $ 17.17 $ 17.24 Tangible book value per common share2 $ 16.56 $ 17.23 $ 17.19 $ 16.86 $ 16.93 Operating data by quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 (In thousands, except for per share amounts) Net interest income $ 22,005 $ 22,194 $ 23,045 $ 23,639 $ 23,143 Provision for credit losses 20,845 4,154 2,890 2,438 2,088 Non-interest income (loss) 1,791 938 3,127 (3,234 ) 2,109 Non-interest expense 14,660 14,367 13,929 13,987 14,838 Income tax (benefit) expense (3,385 ) 1,339 2,685 1,163 2,460 Net (loss) income $ (8,324 ) $ 3,272 $ 6,668 $ 2,817 $ 5,866 Net (loss) income per diluted share $ (0.51 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.36 $ 0.14 $ 0.32 Common Dividends declared per share $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 Financial Ratios(3) Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Return on average assets (0.95 %) 0.36 % 0.72 % 0.30 % 0.61 % Return on average stockholders' equity (10.40 %) 4.04 % 8.29 % 3.52 % 7.46 % Net interest margin 2.59 % 2.53 % 2.58 % 2.60 % 2.50 % Stockholders' equity to total assets 9.06 % 9.00 % 9.08 % 8.45 % 8.32 % Efficiency Ratio4 61.61 % 62.11 % 53.22 % 68.55 % 58.76 % Asset Quality Ratios Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 (In thousands, except for ratio %) Non-Accrual Loans $ 99,833 $ 44,708 $ 35,330 $ 32,448 $ 22,241 Non-Accrual Loans as a % of Total Loans 3.36 % 1.48 % 1.13 % 1.01 % 0.68 % ACL as % of Non-Accrual Loans 51.6 % 77.8 % 98.2 % 108.6 % 155.4 % Individually Analyzed Loans 122,517 83,399 66,048 60,798 65,731 Classified Loans 251,989 152,714 98,316 87,033 97,739 (1) Calculated by dividing stockholders' equity, less preferred equity, to shares outstanding. (2) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders' common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders' common equity is stockholders' equity less goodwill and preferred stock. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter." (3) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate. (4) The Efficiency Ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the total of net interest income and non-interest income. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter."

Recorded Investment in Loans Receivable by quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 (In thousands) Residential one-to-four family $ 232,456 $ 239,870 $ 241,050 $ 242,706 $ 244,762 Commercial and multi-family 2,221,218 2,246,677 2,296,886 2,340,385 2,392,970 Construction 118,779 135,434 146,471 173,207 180,975 Commercial business 330,358 342,799 371,365 375,355 378,073 Home equity 66,479 66,769 67,566 66,843 65,518 Consumer 2,271 2,235 2,309 2,053 2,847 $ 2,971,561 $ 3,033,784 $ 3,125,647 $ 3,200,549 $ 3,265,145 Less: Deferred loan fees, net (2,467 ) (2,736 ) (3,040 ) (3,381 ) (3,705 ) Allowance for credit losses (51,484 ) (34,789 ) (34,693 ) (35,243 ) (34,563 ) Total loans, net $ 2,917,610 $ 2,996,259 $ 3,087,914 $ 3,161,925 $ 3,226,877 Non-Accruing Loans in Portfolio by quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 (In thousands) Residential one-to-four family $ 1,138 $ 1,387 $ 410 $ 350 $ 429 Commercial and multi-family 89,296 32,974 27,693 27,796 12,627 Construction 586 586 586 586 3,225 Commercial business 8,374 9,530 6,498 3,673 5,916 Home equity 439 231 123 43 44 Consumer - - 20 - - Total: $ 99,833 $ 44,708 $ 35,330 $ 32,448 $ 22,241 Distribution of Deposits by quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 (In thousands) Demand: Non-Interest Bearing $ 542,620 $ 520,387 $ 528,089 $ 523,816 $ 531,112 Interest Bearing 537,468 553,731 527,862 549,239 552,295 Money Market 405,793 395,004 366,655 371,689 361,791 Sub-total: $ 1,485,881 $ 1,469,122 $ 1,422,606 $ 1,444,744 $ 1,445,198 Savings and Club 254,732 252,491 255,115 258,680 272,051 Certificates of Deposit 945,895 1,029,245 1,046,859 1,231,815 1,274,410 Total Deposits: $ 2,686,508 $ 2,750,858 $ 2,724,580 $ 2,935,239 $ 2,991,659

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter Tangible Book Value per Share Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Total Stockholders' Equity $ 314,722 $ 323,925 $ 328,113 $ 320,732 $ 320,131 Less: goodwill 5,253 5,253 5,253 5,253 5,253 Less: preferred stock 25,243 24,723 29,763 28,403 27,733 Total tangible common stockholders' equity 284,226 293,949 293,097 287,076 287,145 Shares common shares outstanding 17,163 17,063 17,048 17,029 16,957 Book value per common share $ 16.87 $ 17.54 $ 17.50 $ 17.17 $ 17.24 Tangible book value per common share $ 16.56 $ 17.23 $ 17.19 $ 16.86 $ 16.93 Efficiency Ratios Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 (In thousands, except for ratio %) Net interest income $ 22,005 $ 22,194 $ 23,045 $ 23,639 $ 23,143 Non-interest income (loss) 1,791 938 3,127 (3,234 ) 2,109 Total income 23,796 23,132 26,172 20,405 25,252 Non-interest expense 14,660 14,367 13,929 13,987 14,838 Efficiency Ratio 61.61 % 62.11 % 53.22 % 68.55 % 58.76 %