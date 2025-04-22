WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alaska Airlines (ALK) said it is adding new nonstop routes in San Diego. Alaska Airlines will launch three new nonstop routes with year-round service between San Diego and Phoenix beginning on Aug. 20, followed by Chicago O'Hare and Denver on Oct. 4. Each route will be served by three daily flights.Also, starting Oct. 26, Alaska Airlines will add flights to select routes that guests fly the most from San Diego with an increase in frequencies of 50% or more.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX