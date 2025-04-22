BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ), a provider of mobile live streaming platforms in China, Tuesday reported net income of RMB38.69 million or $5.44 million for the full year, compared with net loss of RMB 30.79 million in the previous year, primarily due to lower cost.The company posted EPS of RMB 0.95 or $0.13 compared with loss per share of RMB 0.76 a year ago.Excluding one-time items, adjusted income was RMB50.3 million or $6.9 million compared with adjusted loss of RMB11.7 million last year.Adjusted EPS was RMB 1.21 or $0.17, versus Adjusted loss per share of RMB 0.29.Income from operations rose to RMB 40.72 million or $5.58 million from RMB 22.81 million in the prior year.Revenue for the year declined to RMB 1.363 billion or $186.78 million from RMB 1.465 billion last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX