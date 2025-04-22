Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.04.2025
Der Megatrend 2025: Die unterschätzte Chance im Uranmarkt - was diese Aktie JETZT interessant macht!
WKN: A1CX3T | ISIN: US88160R1014 | Ticker-Symbol: TL0
Xetra
22.04.25
15:18 Uhr
201,65 Euro
-9,30
-4,41 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TESLA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TESLA INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.04.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Tesla to report earnings

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 22nd

  • Stocks rose early Tuesday after a more than 2% loss on Monday for each of the major indexes.
  • According to the White House, the U.S. and India are making strides toward a bilateral trade deal after Vice President Vance met with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
  • On Monday, President Trump met with CEOs of NYSE-listed companies Walmart, Target, and Home Depot to talk tariffs.
  • Tesla is set to report earnings after the close tonight.

Opening Bell
GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) celebrates Earth Day and the announcement of a new Greenspaces Grant in the US.

Closing Bell
NASA celebrates the launch of SPHEREx, its newest astrophysics observatory to understand the origins and structure of the universe.

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2670013/NYSE_Market_Update_April_22_2025_v2.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5279627/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--tesla-to-report-earnings-302434499.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
