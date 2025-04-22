Vox Royalty Corp.: Vox Royalty Notes Production and Development Milestones on Western Australia Gold Royalty Assets

Vox Royalty Corp. (TSX:VOXR)(NASDAQ:VOXR) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a returns focused mining royalty company, is pleased to provide recent production and development updates from royalty operating partners, Black Cat Syndicate Limited ("Black Cat"), Norwest Minerals Limited ("Norwest"), and Evolution Mining Limited ("Evolution").

Spencer Cole, Chief Investment Officer stated: "Momentum continues to build across our Western Australia gold royalties, with three operators delivering key milestones this past week. Black Cat poured first gold at its newly acquired Lakewood mill and received underground mining approval at Myhree, reinforcing its "more gold, sooner" strategy. Norwest secured a ~2,400ha mining lease at Bulgera, unlocking near-term development potential. Evolution started mining at Castle Hill and began commissioning its Mungari mill expansion nearly nine months ahead of schedule. These advancements support stronger potential near- and medium-term revenue for Vox and highlight the depth of our Western Australian gold portfolio."

Key Updates

Black Cat announced that first gold has been poured at its recently acquired Lakewood processing plant, along with the approval of underground mining at Myhree.

Norwest announced that a mining lease has been granted for the Bulgera Gold Project and that the economic potential of haulage of stockpiled mineralised material to a local gold plant is being investigated.

Evolution announced the start of mining operations at the Castle Hill deposit and the advancement of the haul road, following the successful start of commissioning of the Mungari plant expansion ~9 months ahead of schedule and below budget.

Bulong-Myhree Gold Royalty (Production - Western Australia) - Approval of Underground Mining at Myhree and First Gold Poured at Lakewood Processing Plant(1, 2)

Vox holds an uncapped 1% NSR over the Myhree, Boundary, Queen Margaret, Melbourne United, Strathfield and Trump gold deposits at the Kal East project. Initial production and toll-treatment via the nearby Paddington mill commenced at the Myhree gold deposit in Q3 2024.

On April 16, 2025, Black Cat announced the receipt of approval for underground mining at the Myhree deposit, with operations expected to follow the completion of the open pit in late 2025. The Myhree underground hosts an Indicated Resource of 230kt @ 4.6g/t Au for 34 Koz Au and an Inferred Resource of 585kt @ 3.8g/t Au for 71Koz Au and remains open at depth. Black Cat is reoptimizing its mine plans based on higher gold prices, tendering contracts, and undertaking drilling for grade control and resource expansion. All ore will be processed at the 1.2Mtpa Lakewood facility.

On April 17, 2025, Black Cat also announced its first gold pour at the newly acquired 1.2Mtpa Lakewood processing facility, being a key milestone in its growth strategy. Just two weeks after completing the acquisition on March 31, 2025, Black Cat hauled ~60kt of ore from Myhree, reaching full throughput capacity and achieving over 95% recovery.

Vox Management Summary: Black Cat management are using all reasonable means to deliver on its "more gold, sooner" strategy. The permitting approval of Myhree underground unlocks an additional high-grade royalty-linked resource which Vox management expects to contribute to royalty revenue in 2026.

Bulgera Gold Royalty (Development - Western Australia) - Receipt of Mining Lease & Stockpile Review(3)

Vox holds an uncapped 1% NSR over the Bulgera Gold Project, located 48km away from the Plutonic gold mine via an existing haul road, acquired by Vox for less than $175,000 in 2021.

On April 16, 2025, Norwest announced the granting of Mining Lease M52/1085 for its 100%-owned Bulgera Gold Project, covering 2,435 hectares, including the historical Bulgera mining centre. The lease marks a major milestone for the project, enabling development planning amid rising gold prices, which have doubled since the project's last resource update in March 2022 from AUD$2,500/ounce to over AUD$5,000/ounce.

Bulgera gold ore was last mined and hauled to the Plutonic gold plant in 2004, where it was blended with ore coming from the Plutonic underground mine. The 1.8Mtpa gold plant, now owned and operated by Catalyst Metals Limited, is located just 50kms west of the Bulgera Gold project and linked by a well-maintained haulage road.

Norwest's anticipated next steps at Bulgera include: updating the resource model to reflect higher gold prices, expanding drilling to target near-surface and deeper high-grade zones, and assessing the economic potential of 2.2Mt of low-grade stockpiles, which have potential for a simple load and haul to a local gold plant.

Vox Management Summary: The granting of a mining lease at Bulgera is a key development toward unlocking the economic potential of the in-situ resource and legacy gold stockpiles. Given the Bulgera ore was successfully mined and processed at the Plutonic gold plant as recently as 2004, this project has the de-risked characteristics of a brownfields operational restart, with credible potential to be developed within one to three years based on Vox management estimates.

Figure 1: 3D image of the March 2022 Bulgera resource model showing the down-dip drill target zones.

https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/NWM/02937182.pdf

Castle Hill Gold Royalty (Production - Western Australia) - Commencement of Mining at Castle Hill and early commissioning of Mungari Processing Plant Expansion(4)

Vox holds an A$40/oz Au royalty (up to 75koz) plus a milestone payment of A$2M triggered post 140koz Au production over the Castle Hill, Rayjax, Emu, Premier and Catherwood deposits.

On April 15, 2025, Evolution announced the achievement of a major milestone at its Castle Hill deposit, with mining operations commencing during Q1 2025. The Castle Hill project forms a key part of Evolution's strategy to expand the Mungari operation, supported by the completion of the Jurdamar accommodation village and ongoing construction of a haul road linking Castle Hill to the Mungari processing facility on track for completion by the end of Q2 2025.

In parallel, the Mungari 4.2 mill expansion was delivered approximately 9 months ahead of schedule and 9% under budget, with commissioning having commenced on April 3, 2025. This A$228 million project is expected to significantly increase processing capacity at Mungari.

Vox Management Summary: Evolution's commencement of mining at the royalty-linked Castle Hill deposit and early commissioning of the expanded Mungari mill are positive milestones for Vox's Castle Hill royalty and adjacent Kunanalling royalty (an uncapped, 2% realized production royalty, payable post 75,000oz gold production from the Castle Hill royalty tenure). When acquiring these gold royalties in May 2024, Vox management expected revenue from Castle Hill "from early 2026 onwards", but with the commencement of mining at the Rayjax and Castle Hill royalty deposits in Q3 2024 and Q1 2025, our estimate has been exceeded by 9 and 15 months, respectively.

Qualified Person

Timothy J. Strong, MIMMM, of Kangari Consulting LLC and a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

About Vox

Vox is a returns focused mining royalty company with a portfolio of over 60 royalties spanning six jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest returns on royalty acquisitions in the mining royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 30 separate transactions to acquire over 60 royalties.

Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com.

