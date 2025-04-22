NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer announced that USTR and India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry have finalized the Terms of Reference to lay down a roadmap for the negotiations on reciprocal trade.'There is a serious lack of reciprocity in the trade relationship with India. These ongoing talks will help achieve balance and reciprocity by opening new markets for American goods and addressing unfair practices that harm American workers. India's constructive engagement so far has been welcomed and I look forward to creating new opportunities for workers, farmers, and entrepreneurs in both countries,' said Ambassador Greer.Greer welcomed U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement reaffirming the importance of the India-U.S. COMPACT (Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) initiative. It highlights the progress in the negotiations for a Bilateral Trade Agreement, launched by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi in Washington in February.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX