WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration has announced that it is accelerating the modernization of a critical safety system that alerts pilots and flight planners about airspace changes.The FAA will deploy a new Notice to Airmen service this year, much earlier than originally planned. The FAA used a streamlined, innovative vendor challenge to cut through red tape to get this critical work done as fast as possible.'The Notice to Airmen system is deeply outdated and showing serious cracks,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. 'Over the last few years, we've seen multiple system outages ground regional air travel, create extensive delays, and otherwise ruin the flying experience for the American people. It's time our technology enters the 21st Century. NOTAM modernization is the first step as we work to deliver an all-new air traffic control system that makes air travel safer and more efficient.'NOTAMs communicate temporary changes such as runway closures, airspace restrictions and obstructions, to pilots and flight planners. FAA issues more than 4 million NOTAMs annually.A major NOTAM system outage in January 2023 highlighted the fragility of the system and the need to speed up the modernization.The FAA selected CGI Federal, Inc., to work on modernizing the NOTAM system and deploying the service.CGI is currently on an accelerated schedule to deliver the NOTAM Modernization Service by July, FAA said, adding that it is targeting deployment of the operational service by September 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX