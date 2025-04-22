LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Luxembourg's unemployment rate held steady for the fifth straight month in March, the latest figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 5.9 percent in March, the same rate as in the previous five months. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 5.6 percent.The number of unemployed people increased to 18,760 from 18,708 in the previous month. A year ago, it was 17,622.The number of registered job seekers available for work at ADEM stood at 18,903 on 31 March 2025, an increase of 1,249 people, or 7.1 percent, compared to March 2024, the agency said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX