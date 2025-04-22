Innoflight Delivered Avionics to Lockheed Martin for U.S. Space Force's GPS III Laser Communications Demonstration

Innoflight is pleased to announce its participation in the U.S. Space Force (USSF) Global Positioning System (GPS) III satellite laser communications demonstration. Under contract with Lockheed Martin in 2024, Innoflight delivered its cyber-secure Mission Networking Electronics MNE-410 (Internet Protocol (IP) / Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) network router) and Mission Timing Electronics MTE-100 (high accuracy timing module) that were successfully integrated onto the GPS III satellite. The MNE-410 includes on-orbit reprogrammable multi-core and Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) processing for higher-level networking functions, timing processing and data processing, with Innoflight's CyberDog Software Suite.

[Satellite picture: courtesy of Lockheed Martin]



"Innoflight's secure network processor development originally was funded under Space Pitch Day Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) awards with Space Systems Command, and Innoflight developed the High Accuracy Timing Module (HATM) to address a cyber-secure timing capability gap in mesh networking architectures," said David Andaleon, Principal, Strategic Business Development & Technology, at Innoflight. "It is promising to see other Space Force missions leverage their investments and endorse these software-defined, high capability and performance solutions. Innoflight was excited to mature these capabilities across the "valley of death" and provide these MNE and MTE solutions to support the USSF."

The USSF Space Systems Command (SSC) Military Communications and Positioning, Navigation, and Timing Program Executive Office plans to conduct its first-ever laser communications test from a Lockheed Martin-built GPS satellite. For the demonstration, the SCOT80 optical terminal built by TESAT will transmit data from Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) to ground stations. If successful, this technology can further enhance the precision and efficiency of the navigation system used by billions worldwide.

"Innoflight's products are radiation tolerant by design, an expertise we put in place from day one, and we continued to develop over the last two decades," said Jeff Janicik, Innoflight Founder and CEO. "It is encouraging to see our technology utilized by the Space Force in various orbits other than LEO, including MEO and GEO."

