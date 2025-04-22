Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.04.2025
Der Megatrend 2025: Die unterschätzte Chance im Uranmarkt - was diese Aktie JETZT interessant macht!
WKN: A1XFSU | ISIN: GB00BK1PKQ95 | Ticker-Symbol:
PR Newswire
22.04.2025 16:30 Uhr
Fidelity European Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

Fidelity European Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 22

FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056

Monthly Factsheet as at 31 March 2025

The latest Monthly Factsheet is available on the Company's website at: https://investment-trusts.fidelity.co.uk/fidelity-european-trust

Copies of the Monthly Factsheet have also been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM). Please note that documents submitted to the NSM will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given.

22 April 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
