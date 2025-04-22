

The 3rd International & Indonesia CCS Forum 2025: A Global Collaboration Momentum for CCS Development

JAKARTA, Apr 22, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Indonesia Carbon Capture and Storage Center (ICCSC) is organizing The 3rd International & Indonesia CCS Forum 2025, an international-scale forum aimed at accelerating the development of Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) technology as a key pillar toward a green economy and sustainable growth in Indonesia. The event will take place on October 7-8, 2025, at Hotel Mulia, Jakarta, featuring over 100 global speakers from various sectors.Belladonna Troxylon Maulianda, Executive Director of ICCSC, emphasized that this forum is designed as a strategic platform to bring together global stakeholders, including governments, industry players, academics, and investors. "CCS plays a crucial role in reducing carbon emissions and supporting Indonesia's net-zero targets. Through this forum, we aim to strengthen global collaboration to address challenges and leverage opportunities in CCS development," said Belladonna.The forum's theme, "Advancing Indonesia as a CCS Hub Leader in the Asia Pacific: Achieving Net Zero and Economic Growth", reflects a shared commitment to driving sustainable growth through clean energy. "We hope this event will generate innovative solutions and policy recommendations to accelerate CCS development in Indonesia and globally," she continued.Evan Lukas, Chairman of the Organizing Committee for The 3rd IICCS Forum 2025, explained that this event will feature various exciting programs, including high-level panel discussions, exhibitions of the latest technology, and strategic networking sessions. "This forum is not only a platform for sharing knowledge but also a place for the birth of strategic partnerships and innovative solutions to global challenges in CCS development," said Evan."We invite all stakeholders, including the government, industry players, and the community, to actively participate in this forum. Together, we can build a network of regional CCS hub towards a low-carbon future and support energy transition" added Evan.ICCSC hopes this forum can become a catalyst for strengthening Indonesia's position as a global leader for regional CCS hub that decarbonize heavy industries, while continuing to meet energy demand and grow economies.Elen Setiadi, Deputy Minister for Energy and Mineral Resources, Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs of The Republic of Indonesia expressed appreciation for the forum's organization. "The government fully supports this event as part of efforts to achieve energy transition and net-zero emission targets. CCS is one of the key solutions in Indonesia's clean energy transition," said Elen.The 3rd International & Indonesia CCS Forum 2025 also offers participants the opportunity to interact directly with industry leaders, experts, and policymakers. In addition to the main programs, the event will showcase the latest CCS technology exhibitions featuring innovations from global companies.The ICCSC invites all stakeholders, including strategic partners, industry associations, government representatives, and media, to join this forum. The event is not only a moment for discussion but also for taking concrete steps toward realizing a sustainable clean energy future.For more information on The 3rd International & Indonesia CCS Forum 2025, visit the official website: www.iiccsforum.comAbout IICCSThe International & Indonesia Carbon Capture and Storage Center (IICCS) is a platform dedicated to promoting CCS technology and facilitating collaboration between governments and industries in addressing climate change through CCS implementation.About ICCSCThe Indonesia Carbon Capture and Storage Center (ICCSC) is a community of experts from various industry, including engineering, science, policy, and business, united by a shared commitment to finding practical solutions to CO2 emission challenges. Through research, innovation, and advocacy, we strive to accelerate carbon capture and storage development in Indonesia and position the country as a Regional CCS Hub. To learn more, visit www.iccscenter.com.Media Contact:info@iccscenter.com+62 878 8721 3208Source: International & Indonesia CCS Forum 2025Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.