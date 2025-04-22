WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL), Tuesday announced that it has named Brian Franz its Chief Technology, Data & Analytics Officer, effective April 21.Previously Executive Vice President and CIO at State Street, Franz brings extensive experience from leadership roles at Diageo, PepsiCo, GE, and AT&T.EL is currently trading at $54.76, down $0.37 or 0.67 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX