CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Positive sentiment returned to global markets with the onset of the earnings season. However, concerns about the trade war, economic growth and the Fed's freedom lingered.Wall Street Futures are trading with strong gains. European benchmarks are trading mostly lower. Asian bourses finished trading on a mixed note.The six-currency Dollar Index rebounded. Bond yields are moving in a mixed pattern. Crude oil prices rebounded after the massive plunge on Monday. Gold rallied to breach $3,500 per troy ounce. Cryptocurrencies rallied emphatically.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 38,904.80, up 1.92% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,254.60, up 1.87% Germany's DAX at 21,160.61, down 0.21% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,309.26, up 0.41% France's CAC 40 at 7,273.61, down 0.17% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,930.95, down 0.09% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 34,220.60, down 0.17% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,816.70, down 0.03% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,299.76, up 0.25% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 21,562.32, up 0.78%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.1471, down 0.37% GBP/USD at 1.3382, up 0.07% USD/JPY at 140.76, down 0.06% AUD/USD at 0.6391, down 0.30% USD/CAD at 1.3848, up 0.01% Dollar Index at 98.61, up 0.34%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.386%, down 0.43% Germany at 2.4525%, down 0.51% France at 3.231%, down 0.09% U.K. at 4.6095%, up 0.78% Japan at 1.314%, up 0.38%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $67.11, up 1.28%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $63.39, up 1.57%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $3,440.79, up 0.45%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $90,340.83, up 3.32% Ethereum at $1,647.38, up 1.92% XRP at $2.12, up 0.77% BNB at $608.72, up 1.19% Solana at $143.39, up 4.27%