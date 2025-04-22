Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) takes note of the Paris Court of Appeal's decision today which annuls the AMF (French stock market authority) Decision published on November 13, 2024.

Vivendi recalls that the Group's split, submitted to the December 9, 2024, Shareholders' Meeting acting by a qualify majority of two-thirds of the shareholders present and represented, was overwhelmingly approved by more than 97.5 of its shareholders. If the Shareholders' Meeting had been held without the Bolloré group, the three resolutions relating to the split project would still have received 95.7% approval with a recalculated quorum of 40.91%, demonstrating the strong support from all the shareholders.

Vivendi remains confident in the split's ability to create long term value for all stakeholders as well as in the operational and stock market development of the four entities involved.

