TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: BP PLC 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer(please mark with an "X" if appropriate) UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii - Acquisition of voting rights as a result of introduction of new holding company following a scheme of arrangement 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Elliott Investment Management, L.P City and country of registered office (if applicable) Delaware 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name Elliott International, L.P,

Elliott Associates, L.P,

City and country of registered office (if applicable) Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; Delaware, US 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 16/04/2025 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 22/04/2025 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.00% 5.006% 5.006% 806,743,232 Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares

Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) GB0007980591 100 0.000% SUBTOTAL 8. A 100 0.000%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash

settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights Equity Swap

(US0556221044 ADR's) 06/11/2028 Cash 35,024,502 ADR's (210,147,012 shs) 1.304% Equity Swap

(GB0007980591) 31/08/2029 Cash 203,963,797 1.266% Equity Swap

(GB0007980591) 31/08/2029 Cash 257,792,159 1.600% Equity Swap

(GB0007980591) 27/03/2029 Cash 134,840,164 0.836% SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 806,743,132 5.006%



9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) X Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Paul Singer 0% 5.006% 5.006% Elliott Investment Management GP LLC 0% 5.006% 5.006% Elliott Investment Management LP 0% 5.006% 5.006% Elliott International, L.P 0% 3.404% 3.404% Elliott Associates, L.P 0% 1.602% 1.602% 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion London, UK Date of completion 22/04/2025

