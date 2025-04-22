BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Euro area consumer sentiment eroded for a second month in a row in April to its lowest level in one-and-a-half years, survey data from the European Commission showed on Tuesday.The flash consumer confidence index slid to -16.7 from -14.5 in March. Economists had expected a score of -15.0. The latest reading was the lowest since -16.9 in November 2023.The corresponding index for the EU shed 2.1 percentage points to reach -16.0.Consumer confidence moved further away from its long-term average to its lowest level in 18 months, the EU said.Survey data was collected from April 1 to 21.Final results of the consumer confidence survey for April are set to be released along with the monthly economic sentiment survey data on April 29.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX