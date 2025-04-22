NVR, Inc. Announces First Quarter Results

RESTON, Va., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $299.6 million, or $94.83 per diluted share. Net income and diluted earnings per share for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 decreased 24% and 19%, respectively, when compared to 2024 first quarter net income of $394.3 million, or $116.41 per diluted share. Consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $2.40 billion, which increased 3% from $2.33 billion in the first quarter of 2024.

Homebuilding

New orders in the first quarter of 2025 decreased by 12% to 5,345 units, when compared to 6,049 units in the first quarter of 2024. The average sales price of new orders in the first quarter of 2025 was $448,500, a decrease of 1% when compared with the first quarter of 2024. The cancellation rate in the first quarter of 2025 was 16% compared to 13% in the first quarter of 2024. Settlements in the first quarter of 2025 increased by 1% to 5,133 units, compared to 5,089 units in the first quarter of 2024. The average settlement price in the first quarter of 2025 was $457,900, an increase of 2% from the first quarter of 2024. Our backlog of homes sold but not settled as of March 31, 2025 decreased on a unit basis by 9% to 10,165 units and decreased on a dollar basis by 7% to $4.84 billion when compared to the respective backlog unit and dollar balances as of March 31, 2024.

Homebuilding revenues of $2.35 billion in the first quarter of 2025 increased by 3% compared to homebuilding revenues of $2.29 billion in the first quarter of 2024. Gross profit margin in the first quarter of 2025 decreased to 21.9%, compared to 24.5% in the first quarter of 2024. Gross profit margin was negatively impacted by higher lot costs and pricing pressure due to continued affordability challenges. Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $369.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 16% when compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Mortgage Banking

Mortgage closed loan production in the first quarter of 2025 totaled $1.43 billion, an increase of 4% when compared to the first quarter of 2024. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $32.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 12% when compared to $29.0 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Effective Tax Rate

Our effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 25.5% compared to 16.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in the effective tax rate in the first quarter of 2025 is primarily attributable to a lower income tax benefit recognized for excess tax benefits from stock option exercises, which totaled $2.7 million and $43.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-six metropolitan areas in sixteen states and Washington, D.C. For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.

Some of the statements in this release made by the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. All statements other than of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this document may include those regarding market trends, NVR's financial position and financial results, business strategy, the outcome of pending litigation, investigations or similar contingencies, projected plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of NVR to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to the following: general economic and business conditions (on both a national and regional level); interest rate changes; access to suitable financing by NVR and NVR's customers; increased regulation in the mortgage banking industry; the ability of our mortgage banking subsidiary to sell loans it originates into the secondary market; competition; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by NVR in its homebuilding operations; shortages of labor; the economic impact of a major epidemic or pandemic; weather related slow-downs; building moratoriums; governmental regulation; fluctuation and volatility of stock and other financial markets; mortgage financing availability; and other factors over which NVR has little or no control. NVR undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NVR, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)











Three Months Ended March 31,





2025

2024













Homebuilding:









Revenues

$ 2,350,445

$ 2,286,177

Other income

26,712

40,866

Cost of sales

(1,835,375)

(1,726,213)

Selling, general and administrative

(165,117)

(152,503)

Operating income

376,665

448,327

Interest expense

(7,181)

(6,649)

Homebuilding income

369,484

441,678













Mortgage Banking:









Mortgage banking fees

52,587

47,286

Interest income

3,806

4,092

Other income

1,093

1,171

General and administrative

(24,693)

(23,358)

Interest expense

(273)

(177)

Mortgage banking income

32,520

29,014













Income before taxes

402,004

470,692

Income tax expense

(102,428)

(76,423)













Net income

$ 299,576

$ 394,269













Basic earnings per share

$ 100.41

$ 123.76













Diluted earnings per share

$ 94.83

$ 116.41













Basic weighted average shares outstanding

2,984

3,186













Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

3,159

3,387



NVR, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)













March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 ASSETS







Homebuilding:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,176,902

$ 2,561,339 Restricted cash

64,264

42,172 Receivables

36,543

32,622 Inventory:







Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers

1,774,287

1,727,243 Unsold lots and housing units

242,217

237,177 Land under development

70,050

65,394 Building materials and other

23,818

28,893



2,110,372

2,058,707









Contract land deposits, net

757,197

726,675 Property, plant and equipment, net

98,038

95,619 Operating lease right-of-use assets

84,791

78,340 Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net

41,580

41,580 Other assets

264,138

251,178



5,633,825

5,888,232 Mortgage Banking:







Cash and cash equivalents

34,204

49,636 Restricted cash

12,540

11,520 Mortgage loans held for sale, net

391,914

355,209 Property and equipment, net

7,286

7,373 Operating lease right-of-use assets

22,686

23,482 Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net

7,347

7,347 Other assets

85,731

38,189



561,708

492,756 Total assets

$ 6,195,533

$ 6,380,988











NVR, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued) (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)













March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Homebuilding:







Accounts payable

$ 364,929

$ 332,772 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

455,369

441,300 Customer deposits

315,746

322,926 Operating lease liabilities

90,489

83,939 Senior notes

910,633

911,118



2,137,166

2,092,055 Mortgage Banking:







Accounts payable and other liabilities

79,009

53,433 Operating lease liabilities

24,694

25,428



103,703

78,861 Total liabilities

2,240,869

2,170,916









Commitments and contingencies

















Shareholders' equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares

issued as of both March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024

206

206 Additional paid-in capital

3,057,037

3,031,637 Deferred compensation trust - 106,697 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of

both March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024

(16,710)

(16,710) Deferred compensation liability

16,710

16,710 Retained earnings

15,346,529

15,046,953 Less treasury stock at cost - 17,610,715 and 17,543,686 shares as of March 31,

2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

(14,449,108)

(13,868,724) Total shareholders' equity

3,954,664

4,210,072 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 6,195,533

$ 6,380,988











NVR, Inc. Operating Activity (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)























Three Months Ended March 31,





2025

2024





Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

New orders, net of cancellations:

















Mid Atlantic (1)

1,866

$ 514.5

2,282

$ 515.4

North East (2)

377

$ 695.0

527

$ 612.6

Mid East (3)

1,098

$ 419.9

1,263

$ 409.9

South East (4)

2,004

$ 356.3

1,977

$ 369.9

Total

5,345

$ 448.5

6,049

$ 454.3













































Three Months Ended March 31,





2025

2024





Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Settlements:

















Mid Atlantic (1)

2,050

$ 527.9

1,966

$ 517.5

North East (2)

471

$ 613.2

463

$ 552.2

Mid East (3)

1,013

$ 407.1

1,049

$ 397.5

South East (4)

1,599

$ 354.6

1,611

$ 370.0

Total

5,133

$ 457.9

5,089

$ 449.2













































As of March 31,





2025

2024





Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Backlog:

















Mid Atlantic (1)

3,884

$ 535.7

4,410

$ 521.0

North East (2)

961

$ 694.4

1,092

$ 628.2

Mid East (3)

2,130

$ 422.6

2,190

$ 417.7

South East (4)

3,190

$ 372.9

3,497

$ 377.5

Total

10,165

$ 475.9

11,189

$ 466.4























NVR, Inc. Operating Activity (Continued) (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)















Three Months Ended March 31,





2025

2024

Average active communities:









Mid Atlantic (1)

120

157

North East (2)

24

34

Mid East (3)

93

100

South East (4)

164

136

Total

401

427





























Three Months Ended March 31,





2025

2024

Homebuilding data:









New order cancellation rate

16 %

13 %

Lots controlled at end of period

167,600

143,200













Mortgage banking data:









Loan closings

$ 1,432,922

$ 1,378,009

Capture rate

86 %

86 %













Common stock information:









Shares outstanding at end of period

2,944,615

3,167,625

Number of shares repurchased

77,120

66,858

Aggregate cost of shares repurchased

$ 583,394

$ 496,936







(1) Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C. (2) New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania (3) New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois (4) North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Kentucky

