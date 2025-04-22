Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.04.2025 15:00 Uhr
NVR, Inc. Announces First Quarter Results

Finanznachrichten News

RESTON, Va., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $299.6 million, or $94.83 per diluted share. Net income and diluted earnings per share for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 decreased 24% and 19%, respectively, when compared to 2024 first quarter net income of $394.3 million, or $116.41 per diluted share. Consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $2.40 billion, which increased 3% from $2.33 billion in the first quarter of 2024.

Homebuilding

New orders in the first quarter of 2025 decreased by 12% to 5,345 units, when compared to 6,049 units in the first quarter of 2024. The average sales price of new orders in the first quarter of 2025 was $448,500, a decrease of 1% when compared with the first quarter of 2024. The cancellation rate in the first quarter of 2025 was 16% compared to 13% in the first quarter of 2024. Settlements in the first quarter of 2025 increased by 1% to 5,133 units, compared to 5,089 units in the first quarter of 2024. The average settlement price in the first quarter of 2025 was $457,900, an increase of 2% from the first quarter of 2024. Our backlog of homes sold but not settled as of March 31, 2025 decreased on a unit basis by 9% to 10,165 units and decreased on a dollar basis by 7% to $4.84 billion when compared to the respective backlog unit and dollar balances as of March 31, 2024.

Homebuilding revenues of $2.35 billion in the first quarter of 2025 increased by 3% compared to homebuilding revenues of $2.29 billion in the first quarter of 2024. Gross profit margin in the first quarter of 2025 decreased to 21.9%, compared to 24.5% in the first quarter of 2024. Gross profit margin was negatively impacted by higher lot costs and pricing pressure due to continued affordability challenges. Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $369.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 16% when compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Mortgage Banking

Mortgage closed loan production in the first quarter of 2025 totaled $1.43 billion, an increase of 4% when compared to the first quarter of 2024. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $32.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 12% when compared to $29.0 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Effective Tax Rate

Our effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 25.5% compared to 16.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in the effective tax rate in the first quarter of 2025 is primarily attributable to a lower income tax benefit recognized for excess tax benefits from stock option exercises, which totaled $2.7 million and $43.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-six metropolitan areas in sixteen states and Washington, D.C. For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.

Some of the statements in this release made by the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. All statements other than of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this document may include those regarding market trends, NVR's financial position and financial results, business strategy, the outcome of pending litigation, investigations or similar contingencies, projected plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of NVR to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to the following: general economic and business conditions (on both a national and regional level); interest rate changes; access to suitable financing by NVR and NVR's customers; increased regulation in the mortgage banking industry; the ability of our mortgage banking subsidiary to sell loans it originates into the secondary market; competition; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by NVR in its homebuilding operations; shortages of labor; the economic impact of a major epidemic or pandemic; weather related slow-downs; building moratoriums; governmental regulation; fluctuation and volatility of stock and other financial markets; mortgage financing availability; and other factors over which NVR has little or no control. NVR undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)







Three Months Ended March 31,




2025


2024








Homebuilding:






Revenues


$ 2,350,445


$ 2,286,177


Other income


26,712


40,866


Cost of sales


(1,835,375)


(1,726,213)


Selling, general and administrative


(165,117)


(152,503)


Operating income


376,665


448,327


Interest expense


(7,181)


(6,649)


Homebuilding income


369,484


441,678








Mortgage Banking:






Mortgage banking fees


52,587


47,286


Interest income


3,806


4,092


Other income


1,093


1,171


General and administrative


(24,693)


(23,358)


Interest expense


(273)


(177)


Mortgage banking income


32,520


29,014








Income before taxes


402,004


470,692


Income tax expense


(102,428)


(76,423)








Net income


$ 299,576


$ 394,269








Basic earnings per share


$ 100.41


$ 123.76








Diluted earnings per share


$ 94.83


$ 116.41








Basic weighted average shares outstanding


2,984


3,186








Diluted weighted average shares outstanding


3,159


3,387


NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)








March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024

ASSETS





Homebuilding:





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 2,176,902


$ 2,561,339

Restricted cash


64,264


42,172

Receivables


36,543


32,622

Inventory:





Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers


1,774,287


1,727,243

Unsold lots and housing units


242,217


237,177

Land under development


70,050


65,394

Building materials and other


23,818


28,893



2,110,372


2,058,707






Contract land deposits, net


757,197


726,675

Property, plant and equipment, net


98,038


95,619

Operating lease right-of-use assets


84,791


78,340

Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net


41,580


41,580

Other assets


264,138


251,178



5,633,825


5,888,232

Mortgage Banking:





Cash and cash equivalents


34,204


49,636

Restricted cash


12,540


11,520

Mortgage loans held for sale, net


391,914


355,209

Property and equipment, net


7,286


7,373

Operating lease right-of-use assets


22,686


23,482

Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net


7,347


7,347

Other assets


85,731


38,189



561,708


492,756

Total assets


$ 6,195,533


$ 6,380,988






NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)








March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Homebuilding:





Accounts payable


$ 364,929


$ 332,772

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


455,369


441,300

Customer deposits


315,746


322,926

Operating lease liabilities


90,489


83,939

Senior notes


910,633


911,118



2,137,166


2,092,055

Mortgage Banking:





Accounts payable and other liabilities


79,009


53,433

Operating lease liabilities


24,694


25,428



103,703


78,861

Total liabilities


2,240,869


2,170,916






Commitments and contingencies










Shareholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares
issued as of both March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024


206


206

Additional paid-in capital


3,057,037


3,031,637

Deferred compensation trust - 106,697 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of
both March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024


(16,710)


(16,710)

Deferred compensation liability


16,710


16,710

Retained earnings


15,346,529


15,046,953

Less treasury stock at cost - 17,610,715 and 17,543,686 shares as of March 31,
2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively


(14,449,108)


(13,868,724)

Total shareholders' equity


3,954,664


4,210,072

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 6,195,533


$ 6,380,988






NVR, Inc.

Operating Activity

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)













Three Months Ended March 31,




2025


2024




Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price


New orders, net of cancellations:










Mid Atlantic (1)


1,866


$ 514.5


2,282


$ 515.4


North East (2)


377


$ 695.0


527


$ 612.6


Mid East (3)


1,098


$ 419.9


1,263


$ 409.9


South East (4)


2,004


$ 356.3


1,977


$ 369.9


Total


5,345


$ 448.5


6,049


$ 454.3
























Three Months Ended March 31,




2025


2024




Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price


Settlements:










Mid Atlantic (1)


2,050


$ 527.9


1,966


$ 517.5


North East (2)


471


$ 613.2


463


$ 552.2


Mid East (3)


1,013


$ 407.1


1,049


$ 397.5


South East (4)


1,599


$ 354.6


1,611


$ 370.0


Total


5,133


$ 457.9


5,089


$ 449.2
























As of March 31,




2025


2024




Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price


Backlog:










Mid Atlantic (1)


3,884


$ 535.7


4,410


$ 521.0


North East (2)


961


$ 694.4


1,092


$ 628.2


Mid East (3)


2,130


$ 422.6


2,190


$ 417.7


South East (4)


3,190


$ 372.9


3,497


$ 377.5


Total


10,165


$ 475.9


11,189


$ 466.4












NVR, Inc.

Operating Activity (Continued)

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)









Three Months Ended March 31,




2025


2024


Average active communities:






Mid Atlantic (1)


120


157


North East (2)


24


34


Mid East (3)


93


100


South East (4)


164


136


Total


401


427
















Three Months Ended March 31,




2025


2024


Homebuilding data:






New order cancellation rate


16 %


13 %


Lots controlled at end of period


167,600


143,200








Mortgage banking data:






Loan closings


$ 1,432,922


$ 1,378,009


Capture rate


86 %


86 %








Common stock information:






Shares outstanding at end of period


2,944,615


3,167,625


Number of shares repurchased


77,120


66,858


Aggregate cost of shares repurchased


$ 583,394


$ 496,936




(1)

Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C.

(2)

New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania

(3)

New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois

(4)

North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Kentucky

SOURCE NVR, INC.

© 2025 PR Newswire
