TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

Dienstag, 22.04.2025

WKN: A1WZTT | ISIN: GG00B90J5Z95 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
22.04.2025 18:48 Uhr
Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 22

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Net Asset Value per Share

FUND NAME

NAV

ISIN

NAV DATE

Twenty Four Income Fund Limited

105.78XD

GG00B90J5Z95

17th April 2025

Twenty-four Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 17th April 2025.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Alex Murray +353 (0)1 5717 346

Date: 22ndApril 2025


