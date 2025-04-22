Capgemini today announced an extended agreement with Team Penske to roll out its Sustainability Data Hub (SDH), further accelerating Penske's position as a sustainability trailblazer in motorsports. Capgemini's cutting edge platform will help enable Penske to streamline efficiencies in environmental reporting and unlock deeper insights to help reduce its carbon footprint.

With Capgemini's SDH, Team Penske will bring greater automation and transparency to its sustainability reporting across operations. The platform enables on-demand data collection, reporting, and robust compliance monitoring, giving Team Penske the tools to make informed, data-driven decisions as it advances its sustainability strategy. The valuable insight will help directly drive efficiencies across the wider organization.

The announcement builds on Team Penske's milestone achievement of becoming the first major motorsports team to fuel all tractors and support equipment for headline races with renewable diesel setting a new standard for the racing industry. This continued collaboration between Penske and Capgemini reflects a growing demand across high-performance industries for scalable, tech-driven solutions that inspire sustainability initiatives.

"At Team Penske, we strive for best-in-class performance both on and off the track. The data hub we've built with Capgemini will supercharge our existing sustainability programs by enabling us to make data-driven decisions as we continue to find ways to reduce our environmental impact across multiple motorsport series," said Bill Combs, Vice President of Sustainability at Penske.

With this new data hub, Team Penske will be able to track key sustainability factors and have visibility into all aspects of its environmental output. Team Penske can immediately see the benefits of its carbon, water, or waste management initiatives with real-time impact results. Capgemini's team will oversee the tool's implementation, training, and testing, along with building out the solution architecture and data engineering to ensure the accuracy of the hub's calculations.

The comprehensive solution also includes:

Emissions and impact reporting for accuracy and auditability

Strategic support of Team Penske's sustainability strategy and outputs, including decarbonization road mapping

Implementing a scalable, streamlined environmental data platform

"We have been proud to work with Penske on its digital transformation journey over the last 25 years, and this new sustainability initiative is an exciting next step," said Anirban Bose, CEO of the Americas Strategic Business Unit and Group Executive Board Member at Capgemini. "When defining sustainability initiatives in different industries, it's important to understand how they can enable operational and utility efficiencies across specific areas of the organization. This new technology highlights Team Penske's leadership in driving sustainable outcomes for even greater success."

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market leading capabilities in AI, generative AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2024 global revenues of €22.1 billion.

Get The Future You Want www.capgemini.com

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 640 major race wins, over 690 pole positions and 47 championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition; three of those Championships added within the 2024 season. Over the course of its 58-year history, the team has also earned 20 Indianapolis 500 victories, three Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win, victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring, along with a win in Australia's legendary Bathurst 1000 race. In 2025, Team Penske competes in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the NASCAR Cup Series. Through a Team Penske global partnership, Porsche Penske Motorsport also races in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the World Endurance Championship.

