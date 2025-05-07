WillScot Announces Partnership with Penske Entertainment Corp. to Sponsor NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Indianapolis Motor Speedway

PHOENIX, May 07, 2025.

Tim Boswell, President and Chief Operating Officer, commented, "We are uniquely positioned to provide all the turnkey space solutions needed at large-scale events like these, and are thrilled to partner with Penske Entertainment Corp. as the preferred supplier during the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and IMS races." Boswell added, "This partnership emphasizes WillScot's ongoing commitment to delivering turnkey space solutions across many industries, including the professional events sector, that help customers operate more efficiently, safely, and profitably while delivering an excellent fan experience."

Penske Entertainment Corp., a subsidiary of Penske Corporation, owns IMS, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and IMS Productions. IMS has hosted the world's largest single-day sporting event - the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race - for more than 100 years. The venue has also hosted NASCAR, Formula One and other racing series events throughout its storied history. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES continues to be the premier open-wheel racing series in North America and is one of the most competitive championships in the world. IMS Productions is a leading video services and production company.

"We are pleased to welcome WillScot to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES," Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said. "Whether at Indianapolis Motor Speedway or traveling to other race venues, turnkey space solutions ensure we can offer our fans the best experiences possible."

The next event for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES is the Sonsio Grand Prix on the road course at IMS. Live coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Live coverage of the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge will begin at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 25.

