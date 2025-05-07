Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.05.2025
Warren Buffetts Vermächtnis: Kohle, Gold und der Aufstieg von…
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2025 21:22 Uhr
WillScot Announces Partnership with Penske Entertainment Corp. to Sponsor NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Finanznachrichten News

PHOENIX, May 07, 2025.

Tim Boswell, President and Chief Operating Officer, commented, "We are uniquely positioned to provide all the turnkey space solutions needed at large-scale events like these, and are thrilled to partner with Penske Entertainment Corp. as the preferred supplier during the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and IMS races." Boswell added, "This partnership emphasizes WillScot's ongoing commitment to delivering turnkey space solutions across many industries, including the professional events sector, that help customers operate more efficiently, safely, and profitably while delivering an excellent fan experience."

Penske Entertainment Corp., a subsidiary of Penske Corporation, owns IMS, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and IMS Productions. IMS has hosted the world's largest single-day sporting event - the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race - for more than 100 years. The venue has also hosted NASCAR, Formula One and other racing series events throughout its storied history. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES continues to be the premier open-wheel racing series in North America and is one of the most competitive championships in the world. IMS Productions is a leading video services and production company.

"We are pleased to welcome WillScot to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES," Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said. "Whether at Indianapolis Motor Speedway or traveling to other race venues, turnkey space solutions ensure we can offer our fans the best experiences possible."

The next event for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES is the Sonsio Grand Prix on the road course at IMS. Live coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Live coverage of the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge will begin at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 25.

About WillScot

Listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "WSC," WillScot is the premier provider of highly innovative and turnkey space solutions in North America. The Company's comprehensive range of products includes modular office complexes, mobile offices, classrooms, temporary restrooms, portable storage containers, protective buildings and climate-controlled units, and clearspan structures, as well as a curated selection of furnishings, appliances, and other supplementary services, ensuring turnkey solutions for its customers. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, and operating from a network of approximately 260 branch locations and additional drop lots across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, WillScot's business services are essential for diverse customer segments spanning all sectors of the economy.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information can be found on the company's website at www.willscot.com.

Contact Information

Media inquiries:
Juliana Welling
Juliana.Welling@willscot.com

Investor inquiries:
Charlie Wohlhuter
investors@willscot.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
