BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market ended marginally down on Tuesday after languishing in negative territory right through the day's trading session.Though most of the markets across Europe closed higher, shrugging off concerns about trade tensions for now, the mood in the Swiss market remained mostly subdued.The benchmark SMI closed down 14.64 points or 0.13% at 11,646.32, the day's high. The index touched a low of 11,492.24 around mid afternoon.ABB and Geberit closed down 2.13% and 2.07%, respectively. Nestle ended 1.5% down, and Sika closed lower by 1.05%.Lindt & Spruengli, Kuehne + Nagel, Parterns Group, Sandoz Group and Holcim declined 0.4 to 1%.Roche Holding AG ended modestly lower after the pharmaceutical giant unveiled plans to invest USD 50 billion in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics in the United States over the next five years.Swatch Group climbed about 3.2%. Richemont rallied 2.6%. Lonza Group ended 1.85% up. Adecco and Swiss Re ended higher by about 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively.UBS Group, Zurich Insurance Group, Schindler Ps, Swiss Life Holding and Givaudan closed with moderate gains.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX