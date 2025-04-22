Henkel: Meet Steve Leeper: Environmental Stewardship for a Better Tomorrow

Steve Leeper is a dedicated environmental advocate and community leader. He uses his resources and network to promote environmental awareness and education and drive change in his community.

Tapping into different voices, perspectives, and experiences helps businesses solve problems, reveals new opportunities to grow, and encourages contributions that better support people and communities. At Henkel North America, diversity is a path to progress, innovation, and impact. Our employees and partners are united by our purpose: Pioneers at heart for the good of generations. They collaborate to tackle challenges, find solutions and open new perspectives - allowing us to deliver products, services, and innovations that enrich and improve everyday life.

We invite you to "meet" our pioneers in our series, "Pioneers for Good."

Introducing Steve

As Facilities Manager for Safety, Health and Environmental Services at Henkel's Research and Development Lab in Trumbull, CT, Steven Leeper champions environmental stewardship that protects Henkel employees and consumers, drives innovation, and encourages lifelong action in the community. His unwavering dedication to the environment and community betterment has inspired his 36 years of environmental work and service, including thirteen years as a Volunteer Firefighter.

"It's meaningful to me that my everyday job keeps people safe and healthy and watches out for the environment." - Steve Leeper.

Building a career on environmental passion

Steve's passion for environmental stewardship began early in his career at a large chemical manufacturing plant. As a young engineer, he saw firsthand how environmental regulations not only shaped his work but also improved the world around him. He credits the Clean Water Act, for example, with bringing greenery back to the community-showcasing the impact of these protections in action.

Today, Steve carries that same passion for the environment into his role at Henkel, where he ensures that each of the Trumbull laboratory buildings adhere to regulations for energy consumption and carbon footprint. These labs are home to the company's Research and Development (R&D) for laundry and homecare products, and consumer testing.

"My duties start at making sure we are meeting local and state standards, but it's ultimately about being a responsible company and respecting the local community." Steve Leeper, Facilities Manager for Safety, Health and Environmental Service

Utilizing resources to give back

Steve's environmental commitment extends far beyond his day job through his volunteerism and advocacy with Trumbull Nature and Arts Center (TNAC) - a non-profit organization that provides environmental science, technology, engineering, and math (E-STEM) education and sustainability programs.

Steve's relationship with TNAC began in 2009, when he volunteered with Sun Products, later acquired by Henkel Corporation, to build a playground out of recycled plastics collected by Trumbull students. Seeing the impact of that project firsthand, he was inspired to do more. He initiated a bi-annual Henkel cleanup at TNAC, ensuring that the space remains safe, clean, and inviting for the children and families that depend on it.

"Steve's work on behalf of TNAC has been extraordinary. His enthusiasm and practical knowledge have greatly enhanced the experience of the people who visit out center," said Kevin S. Malone, President, Patrons of Trumbull Nature and Arts Cetner, Inc. "Take a walk inside our building and around our grounds and you will see signs of Steve's handiwork."

He has continued his stewardship and support through the years by serving as a TNAC Board member and Henkel volunteer liaison as well as securing grants through Henkel's Make an Impact on Tomorrow (MIT) program.

"Trumbull Nature and Arts Center is a very special place," Steve shared with a smile. "I want people to feel safe and excited about their children visiting. It looks great!"

Bringing E-STEM to future generations

Through the MIT program, Steve has secured $60,000 in grants for TNAC over the years, funding sustainability programs and E-STEM education for local students. Two programs launching this year that are funded by the grants include:

A Henkel Researchers' World lesson for fourth grade students in Trumbull and Bridgeport, CT that mimics an authentic scientific lab experience to help them better understand climate change, how it happens, the impact, and what we can do about it.

A hands-on career exploration experience - the Sustainable STEM Training Program - which empowers high school juniors and seniors to create real-world sustainability plans for their communities with mentorship from local E-STEM professionals.

Promoting environmental stewardship every day

Steve's career and life are inherently intertwined with his environmental stewardship, and he is dedicated to helping others become more involved in their communities. Every Earth Day, he and a group of colleagues organize Tidy Trumbull Day, rallying volunteers to clean up the city and promote environmental awareness.

For those who are looking to get involved in their own communities, Steve has a simple but powerful piece of advice:

"Reach out to your local government and make your voice heard. Get out and volunteer. You can make a difference." Steve Leeper, Facilities Manager for Safety, Health and Environmental Service



Steve and a team of volunteers who took part in Henkel's Community Impact Day in 2024 at Trumbull Nature & Arts Center.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Henkel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Henkel

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/henkel

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Henkel

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire