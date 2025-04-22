New QIAseq panels launched for use on next-generation sequencers to boost analysis of over 700 genes for comprehensive genomic profiling in research and clinical applications

Advancing key partnerships: New QIAseq panels to be added to Element Bioscience's Trinity workflow, new assay in development with Myriad Genetics planned for launch in 2025

QIAGEN Digital Insights introduces a free, feature-limited version of Human Somatic Mutation Database, making vital genomic insights more accessible to global research community

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced a series of product and partnership updates designed to strengthen its portfolio for cancer genomic profiling.

These new developments will be showcased at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025, from April 25-30 in Chicago.

Important updates include a new set of QIAseq panels for comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) and a new QIAcuity digital PCR (dPCR) kit and assays for cell and gene therapy quality control along with a new free, limited version of the Human Somatic Mutation Database (HSMD) from the QIAGEN Digital Insights (QDI) bioinformatics business.

"The launch of the new QIAseq panels represents a significant step forward in enabling researchers to gain deeper, more accurate insights into cancer biology and biomarker discovery along the complete workflow from sample technologies to QIAGEN Digital Insights for powerful genomic data analysis and interpretation," said Nitin Sood, Senior Vice President and Head of Product Portfolio Innovation at QIAGEN. "Additionally, our new QIAcuity digital PCR kit and assays support pharma companies in developing safe and effective biotherapeutics also for cancer patients. We are moving ahead in supporting scientists and clinicians in advancing cancer research and precision medicine."

The new products and partnership updates include the following:

The QIAseq xHYB CGP portfolio is being expanded to offer a highly curated solution for multimodal cancer genomic profiling. It includes DNA and RNA panels to capture critical genomic regions, and is designed to leverage actionable and interpretable variants sourced from the Human Somatic Mutation Database (HSMD) from QDI. QIAGEN will highlight the panel's capabilities at AACR 2025 during a Spotlight Theater talk. Dr. Christopher Reynolds of Myriad Genetics will present a proof-of-concept study assessing the panel's performance in variant detection using matched tumor/plasma samples from Stage III/IV prostate and ovarian cancer patients.

is being expanded to offer a highly curated solution for multimodal cancer genomic profiling. It includes DNA and RNA panels to capture critical genomic regions, and is designed to leverage actionable and interpretable variants sourced from the Human Somatic Mutation Database (HSMD) from QDI. QIAGEN will highlight the panel's capabilities at AACR 2025 during a Spotlight Theater talk. Dr. Christopher Reynolds of Myriad Genetics will present a proof-of-concept study assessing the panel's performance in variant detection using matched tumor/plasma samples from Stage III/IV prostate and ovarian cancer patients. The QIAcuity RCL Quant Kit and new QIAcuity CGT dPCR assays support quality control in cell and gene therapy with solutions for lentivirus-based applications that are used for applications including the manufacturing of CAR-T therapies, a novel type of cancer treatment. The new kit and assays reliably detect critical quality attributes in lentivirus-based biotherapeutics, ensuring therapy safety and efficacy.

and new support quality control in cell and gene therapy with solutions for lentivirus-based applications that are used for applications including the manufacturing of CAR-T therapies, a novel type of cancer treatment. The new kit and assays reliably detect critical quality attributes in lentivirus-based biotherapeutics, ensuring therapy safety and efficacy. QIAGEN and Element Biosciences are building on their existing partnership by adding the new QIAseq xHYB CGP Panels to Element's AVITI platform and Trinity workflow. This update, expected by late 2025, will make cancer genomic profiling faster, easier and more cost-effective by reducing hands-on time and equipment needs.

In the partnership with Myriad Genetics, QIAGEN plans to launch globally (excluding Japan) a sequencing-based homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) assay designed to enable deeper molecular insights into DNA repair deficiencies. This solution will enhance the ability of researchers to investigate mechanisms of homologous recombination and optimize treatment strategies.

Further supporting the research community, QIAGEN is introducing HSMD Research, a free, limited version of its HSMD database to make genomic data more widely available. This resource offers academic researchers curated insights on 25 key genes involved in solid tumors and blood cancers while covering gene annotations, variant distributions, functional impacts and clinical significance.

To learn more about QIAGEN's latest innovations, visit booth #2620 at the AACR Annual Meeting 2025. More details about featured talks, poster presentations and product demonstrations are available at https://www.qiagen.com/applications/cancer-research/oncology-annual-meeting.

