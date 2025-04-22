Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.04.2025
Der Megatrend 2025: Die unterschätzte Chance im Uranmarkt - was diese Aktie JETZT interessant macht!
WKN: A1JFWK | ISIN: US61945C1036 | Ticker-Symbol: 02M
Tradegate
22.04.25
17:34 Uhr
24,045 Euro
+0,070
+0,29 %
ACCESS Newswire
22.04.2025 22:26 Uhr
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Investor Conference Participation

Finanznachrichten News

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2025 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its participation in the following investor conferences in the second quarter of 2025:

  • BMO Farm to Market Conference on May 15th through 16th in New York, NY

  • Bank of America Ag Tech Conference on May 20th attending virtually

  • Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on June 10th through 12th in Chicago, IL

  • Wolfe Research Materials Conference on June 17th through 18th in New York, NY

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Through its Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is also advancing the next generation biological solutions to help farmers improve nutrient use efficiency and crop performance sustainably. Mosaic provides a single-source supply of phosphate, potash, and biological products for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

Investors:
Joan Tong, CFA, 863-640-0826
joan.tong@mosaicco.com

Jason Tremblay, 813-775-4226
jason.tremblay@mosaicco.com

Media:
Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



