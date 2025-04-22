The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Investor Conference Participation

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its participation in the following investor conferences in the second quarter of 2025:

BMO Farm to Market Conference on May 15 th through 16 th in New York, NY

Bank of America Ag Tech Conference on May 20 th attending virtually

Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on June 10 th through 12 th in Chicago, IL

Wolfe Research Materials Conference on June 17th through 18th in New York, NY

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Through its Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is also advancing the next generation biological solutions to help farmers improve nutrient use efficiency and crop performance sustainably. Mosaic provides a single-source supply of phosphate, potash, and biological products for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

Investors:

Joan Tong, CFA, 863-640-0826

joan.tong@mosaicco.com Jason Tremblay, 813-775-4226

jason.tremblay@mosaicco.com Media:

Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206

benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

