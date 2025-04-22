JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE and Nasdaq Iceland: JBTM) announced today that it will report first quarter 2025 financial results on Monday, May 5, 2025, before the market opens for both the NYSE and Nasdaq Iceland. JBT Marel will host an earnings conference call on Monday, May 5, 2025, at 11:00 AM ET 15:00 GMT.

The conference call will be webcast and is accessible through this link: Webcast Registration. The webcast will also be available for replay shortly after the conference call ends. This information is also available on the Company's Investor Relations Website.

JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE and Nasdaq Iceland: JBTM) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food beverage industry. JBT Marel brings together the complementary strengths of both the JBT and Marel organizations to transform the future of food. JBT Marel provides a unique and holistic solutions offering by designing, manufacturing, and servicing cutting-edge technology, systems, and software for a broad range of food and beverage end markets. JBT Marel aims to create better outcomes for customers by optimizing food yield and efficiency, improving food safety and quality, and enhancing uptime and proactive maintenance, all while reducing waste and resource use across the global food supply chain. JBT Marel operates sales, service, manufacturing and sourcing operations in more than 30 countries. For more information, please visit https://welcome.jbtmarel.com/jbt-marel/home.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250422225105/en/

Contacts:

Investors Media:

Marlee Spangler

JBTMarel.IR@jbtc.com

+1 (312) 861-5784