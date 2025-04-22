Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) ("Natuzzi" or the "Company") will disclose its unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial information on Wednesday April 23, 2025, after the closing of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. (noon) U.S. Eastern time (6.00 p.m. Italy time, or 5.00 p.m. UK time) to discuss financial information.

To join live the conference call, interested persons will need to either:

dial-in the following number:

Toll/International: +1-412-717-9633, then passcode 39252103#,

or click on the following link https://www.c-meeting.com/web3/join/3PQUFXRW48XTKQ to join via video. Participants also have the option to listen via phone after registering to the link.

A replay of the call will be available approximately 3 hours after the conference end time, until Saturday, May 24, 2025 at 11:59 pm Eastern time. To access the replay of the conference call, interested persons need to dial +1-844-512-2921 for calls from U.S. and Canada, or +1-412-317-6671 for calls from other countries. The access code for the replay is: 13753508

About Natuzzi S.p.A.

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is one of the most renowned brands in the production and distribution of design and luxury furniture. As of December 31, 2024, Natuzzi distributes its collections worldwide through a global retail network of 630 monobrand stores and 650 galleries. Natuzzi products embed the finest spirit of Italian design and the unique craftmanship details of the "Made in Italy", where a predominant part of its production takes place. Natuzzi has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 13, 1993. Committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), ISO 45001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC Chain of Custody, CoC (FSC-C131540).

Contacts:

Natuzzi Investor Relations

Piero Direnzo tel. +39 080-8820-812 pdirenzo@natuzzi.com

Natuzzi Corporate Communication

Giancarlo Renna (Communication Manager) tel. +39. 342.3412261 grenna@natuzzi.com

Barbara Colapinto tel. +39 331 6654275 bcolapinto@natuzzi.com