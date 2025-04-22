WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH):Earnings: $29.73 million in Q1 vs. -$16.10 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.22 in Q1 vs. -$0.12 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Enphase Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $89.24 million or $0.68 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.72 per share Revenue: $356.08 million in Q1 vs. $263.34 million in the same period last year.: Next quarter revenue guidance: $340 - $380 MlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX