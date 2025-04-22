Tesla's first-quarter results released Tuesday after market close painted a grim picture for the electric vehicle pioneer, sending shockwaves through investor circles. Revenue dropped by 9.2% year-over-year to $19.34 billion, while net profit plummeted to just $409 million-a fraction of the $1.39 billion earned in the same period last year. Even adjusted earnings of $0.27 per share fell dramatically short of analysts' expectations of $0.42. Vehicle deliveries declined by approximately 13% compared to the previous year, with only 336,681 units reaching customers. This disappointing performance has contributed to Tesla's stock losing roughly 40% of its value since the beginning of the year, making it the worst performer among the "Magnificent 7" tech giants.

Market Anxiety Intensifies

Investor nervousness was palpable even before the earnings announcement, with the stock sinking 6% on Monday alone. Analysts have expressed growing concern, with some describing the situation as a "Code-Red moment" for the company. The disappointing delivery figures-approximately 40,000 vehicles below expectations-have raised questions about Tesla's competitive position in an increasingly crowded electric vehicle market. Concerns have also emerged regarding leadership focus, with critics suggesting that divided attention across multiple ventures might be hampering the company's ability to address core business challenges effectively.

