WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Baker Hughes Company (BKR) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $402 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $455 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.Excluding items, Baker Hughes Company reported adjusted earnings of $509 million or $0.51 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 0.1% to $6.427 billion from $6.418 billion last year.Baker Hughes Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $402 Mln. vs. $455 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.40 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $6.427 Bln vs. $6.418 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX