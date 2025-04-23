Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2025) - Cloud3 Ventures Inc. (CSE: CLDV) (OTCQB: CLDVF) (FSE: WQ40) ("Cloud3 Ventures" or the "Company"), a publicly traded company on the Canadian Securities Exchange and OTCQB Venture Market, today announced the formal activation of its next-generation infrastructure roadmap. Rooted in ethical artificial intelligence, clean energy systems, and frequency-based wellness technologies - all powered by the LIF3 ecosystem - Cloud3 Ventures is pioneering a model for a sovereign, regenerative future.

More than a tech company, Cloud3 Ventures is an operating movement: one committed to rebuilding the digital, energetic, and economic foundations of society using systems that prioritize self-sovereignty, emotional intelligence, and planetary coherence.

"Cloud3 Ventures is building the nervous system for a Brave New World," said David Nikzad, Founder and CEO. "With LIF3 as our core engine, we are here to build platforms that heal, empower, and decentralize. Energy should be free. Technology should serve the soul. Markets should create meaning - not just margin. That's what we're doing."

(Mr. Nikzad's statements reflect his philosophical vision. Product efficacy and regulatory pathways are subject to ongoing evaluation.)

Backed by Orthogonal Thinker

Cloud3 Ventures is proud to have the full, long-term support of Orthogonal Thinker, the strategic family office of David Nikzad and Jason Hobson. Orthogonal continues to fund major operational expenses, intellectual property development, and key infrastructure investments in Cloud3.

"We are 100% behind Cloud3 Ventures, no matter what," said Jason Hobson, Managing Partner of Orthogonal Thinker. "This is more than a company - it's a mission. We're committed to seeing it through, with capital, energy, and shared purpose."

Powered by LIF3

LIF3 is the decentralized, on-chain engine behind Cloud3's stack - providing the infrastructure for validator nodes, wellness technology, DeFi integration, and decentralized governance. Every Cloud3 product is built on LIF3's foundations of sovereignty, healing, and transparency.

Pillars of Development

1. AI with Integrity

Cloud3 is deploying decentralized, emotionally intelligent AI systems, including validator-powered infrastructure for wellness and knowledge platforms.

2. Free Energy Innovation

The Company is developing pilot-scale, non-extractive clean energy systems designed for off-grid communities, regenerative farms, and sovereign habitats.

3. Frequency-Based Wellness

Cloud3 is bringing forward non-pharmaceutical healing tools using vibration, light, and sound - a new paradigm of wellness based on resonance, not reaction.

(Statements regarding wellness technologies are based on preliminary research or anecdotal evidence and have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or similar regulatory bodies. These technologies are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Commercialization may require regulatory approvals not yet obtained. Performance claims are illustrative only and actual results may vary.)

4. Digital Sovereignty Tools

From decentralized ID to regenerative finance apps, Cloud3 is building tech that returns control of data, economics, and identity to the individual.

Human-Centered Technology for a Fractured World

At the heart of Cloud3 Ventures is a simple belief: loneliness, disconnection, and disempowerment are not personal failings - they are symptoms of systems designed without the human spirit in mind. We are building new systems. Systems that return individuals to wholeness. Systems that treat data as sacred, health as frequency, and identity as sovereign. In this new architecture, technology doesn't track you - it knows you. Energy isn't extracted - it's shared. Healing isn't administered - it's remembered. This is our mission: a return to resonance.

Capitalization & Roadmap

50% of Cloud3's current financing round, as announced by the Company on March 6, 2025, is committed, with the balance expected to close shortly.

Proceeds are earmarked for infrastructure, validator node deployment, and product launches across the wellness and energy verticals.

The Company may explore a potential U.S. exchange listing in the future, subject to meeting regulatory, financial and operational requirements.

"The uplisting is not a deadline - it's a destination," said Nikzad. "We're committed to getting there responsibly, at the pace that matches our growth and our values."

No Offer of Securities

This communication is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities in any jurisdiction. No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. This press release does not constitute investment advice. Readers should consult professional advisors regarding risks associated with emerging technologies and public markets.

About Cloud3 Ventures Inc.

Cloud3 Ventures Inc. is a Canadian company that operates at the forefront of blockchain innovation. Specializing in the LIF3 ecosystem, the Company provides infrastructure solutions to enable the next generation of decentralized applications.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the date the statements are made. In the news release, such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's performance, business objectives, milestones and the potential outcomes from its development contained therein.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable regulations and laws, including environmental, health and safety laws; the success of 4worlds as a metaverse universe and a DAO on the Bitcoin blockchain; the experience of the Company's management to oversee the project; the Company has sufficient working capital for future operating activities; the ability of the Company to achieve its business objectives and milestones and the anticipated timing of execution; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to achieve profitability in the 2025 fiscal year; the Company's ability to obtain additional financing for continued operations on terms acceptable to the Company outlined herein.

The above lists of forward-looking statements and assumptions are not exhaustive. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a number of factors and risks. These include: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; consents or authorizations required; changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company's operations; currency fluctuations; environmental issues and liabilities; the inability of the Company to obtain additional financing for continued operations on terms acceptable to the Company; the lack of control over the Company's investees; risks relating to investing in the SVS; volatility in the market price of the Company's SVS; dilution of shareholders' holdings; negative operating cash flow; the negative effects of interest rate and exchange rate changes; risks relating to the Company's reliance on key employees; limitations in the liquidity of the SVS; litigation risks; risks with the integration of new businesses and acquisitions; risks related to the Company's status as an "emerging growth company" under the U.S. securities laws; the Company's inability to expand into new business areas and geographic markets; management of growth; the risk of defaulting on existing debt; the Company's inability to continue as a going concern; and the Company's inability to achieve profitability in 2025. Risks related to the LIF3 ecosystem's utility token, including price volatility, regulatory changes affecting blockchain-based assets, and the potential for market adoption to differ from expectations. The Company's operations may be indirectly impacted by these factors, even if it does not directly hold or trade such tokens.

Additional risks include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to meet the stringent listing requirements of a senior U.S. stock exchange (such as Nasdaq or NYSE), including minimum share price, shareholder equity, and liquidity thresholds; potential delays in the uplisting process due to regulatory review or market conditions; and the risk that even if listed, the Company's securities may not achieve anticipated trading volume or valuation.

