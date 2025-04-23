CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The benchmark lending rate (5.75 percent), deposit facility rate (5.00 percent) and lending facility rate (6.50 percent) are all seen to be unchanged.Singapore will release March numbers for consumer prices; in February, overall inflation was up 0.8 percent on month and 0.9 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 0.6 percent.Taiwan will provide March data for industrial production; in February, production was up 17.91 percent on year.Hong Kong will see March figures for consumer prices; in February, overall inflation was down 0.1 percent on month and up 1.4 percent on year.Malaysia will release March numbers for consumer prices; in February, overall inflation was up 0.4 percent on month and 1.5 percent on year.Australia will see preliminary April results for the manufacturing and services PMIs from S&P Global; in March, their scores were 52.1 and 51.5, respectively.Japan will see preliminary April results for the manufacturing and services PMIs from Jibun Bank; in March, their scores were 48.4 and 50.0, respectively.New Zealand will provide March numbers for credit card spending; in February, spending was up 0.9 percent on year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX