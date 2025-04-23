CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The Australian dollar rose to a 6-day high of 1.7792 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.7806.The aussie advanced to 91.02 against the yen, from Tuesday's closing value of 90.95.Against the U.S., the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie edged to 0.6405, 0.8853 and 1.0707 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6375, 0.8828 and 1.0699, respectively.If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.70 against the euro, 95.00 against the yen, 0.66 against the greenback, 0.91 against the loonie and 1.10 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX