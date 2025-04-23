BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The NZ dollar rose to 1.9035 against the euro and 0.5988 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.9051 and 0.5960, respectively.Against the yen, the kiwi edged up to 85.09 from Tuesday's closing value of 85.01.If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.86 against the euro, 0.61 against the greenback and 87.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX