OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The Canadian dollar rose to 1.5715 against the euro and 103.08 against the yen, from recent lows of 1.5779 and 102.48, respectively.Against the U.S. dollar, the loonie edged up to 1.3820 from a recent low of 1.3848.If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.53 against the euro, 104.00 against the yen and 1.36 against the greenback.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX