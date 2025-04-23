On the night of 22 April, the Statue of Liberty at Pont de Grenelle in Paris was illuminated with the message: "Stand Tall Europe". Once a gift symbolising the transatlantic alliance and shared ideals of the West, the statue now stands as a reminder of a fellowship through centuries that is put under heavy pressure.

The following is an open letter by André Rogaczewski CEO and co-founder of Netcompany:

Statue of Liberty at Pont de Grenelle last night in Paris Iluminated with the message "Stand Tall Europe".

Europeans,

This is your digital awakening.

We all know that leading technologically is paramount for competitiveness and the creation of growth, prosperity, and welfare.

Europe's digital backbone is to a large extent built on systems we don't necessarily control. From data centers to cloud systems in the applications and algorithms that shape our decisions.

While we rely on digital services in all our core societal areas- communication, financial services, welfare benefits, pensions, healthcare, even elections-the digital applications and infrastructures behind are too often dependent on non-European systems.

What we need is a response. To protect our individual rights, and shape a digital European ecosystem rooted in our own democratic values not those imposed by people who no longer necessarily share our beliefs.

That's why Netcompany launched a campaign on the night of 22 April by illuminating the Statue of Liberty in Paris with the message: "Stand Tall Europe".

We chose the Statue of Liberty because it stands as a symbol of freedom, justice, the end of oppression, and opportunity for all. A gift from Europe to the US symbolising the values we created together and used to share. It seems now that Europe herself alone is facing the challenge of protecting those same ideals in a digital world.

Where the Statue of Liberty lifts a torch, Europe's task today is to light the digital path forward-by asserting digital sovereignty, defending rights online, and building our own trusted secure systems and applications that our societies can rely on and prosper with.

We must embrace the digital revolution, establish more European datacenters, set up trusted age-verification systems to protect our children, and ensure our voters are not filled with digital propaganda.

We must quickly build trustworthy, robust, fair, and transparent applications and systems showing everyone else that responsible digital transformation is the way to create world-leading innovation, growth and progress.

That means offensively using AI designed with European values and transparency to create efficient European private and public administration. It means developing intelligent digital twins for our physical infrastructure across all industries to uniquely optimise European businesses. In fact, we must build world leading digital applications for Europe to become a leading region of the world.

We are calling for more European solutions-built by European companies, accountable to European citizens.

Europe's future prosperity and growth depends on it and hence it also depends on our ability to attract, develop, and unite diverse world-class talent from everywhere.

We must make this continent the most attractive destination for the world's sharpest minds.

This is also a call for all of you who want to contribute to the European digital awakening, wherever you are. We need you.

There's no quick fix. But we are ready. We believe in a digital future where Europe owns more of its systems, protects its citizens, and leads with integrity.

Let's take back the future.

Yours sincerely,

André Rogaczewski

CEO and co-founder of Netcompany

About André Rogaczewski

?André Rogaczewski founded Netcompany in 2000 and has overseen its evolution into one of Europe's fastest growing and most successful IT services companies, with a global headcount of +8,250 talented employees across +10 European countries.

With his technical background, a master's degree in computer science from Aalborg University and a true vision for society's digital future, he has led the company through tremendous growth and built a unique delivery model unmatched elsewhere in the IT industry. André was born in Poland and grew up in Aalborg, Denmark.

About Netcompany

Founded in 2000 in Copenhagen, Denmark, Netcompany provides essential IT solutions for both societal and business needs, aiding our private and public clients in their digital evolution towards a more efficient and sustainable future.

Our team of skilled professionals drives sustainable innovation, consistently advancing and expanding our impact one solution at a time.

By building flexible, scalable and secure digital solutions, we help Europe lead the way towards responsible digitalisation.

