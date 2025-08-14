Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JM5M | ISIN: DK0060952919 | Ticker-Symbol: 60N
Tradegate
14.08.25 | 10:52
31,860 Euro
-1,85 % -0,600
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NETCOMPANY GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETCOMPANY GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,92032,04011:52
31,90032,04011:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.08.2025 07:36 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Netcompany Group A/S: Interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2025

Company announcement
No. 17/2025

14 August 2025

Continued growth and investing in the future

Summary

  • Netcompany grew revenue by 3.9% (constant 3.9%) to DKK 1,714.9m in Q2 2025.
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 18% (constant 18.3%) to DKK 220.7m in Q2 2025. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.9% in Q2 2025 (constant 12.8%) compared to 16.3% in Q2 2024.
  • Diluted earnings per share was DKK 1.17 in Q2 2025.
  • Average number of full-time employees increased by 449 FTEs from 7,884 in Q2 2024 to 8,333 in Q2 2025.
  • Free cash flow was DKK 25.6m in Q2 2025 compared to DKK 148.2m in Q2 2024.
  • Cash conversion ratio (tax normalised) was 14.6% in Q2 2025.
  • Debt leverage was 1.3x in Q2 2025.
  • Netcompany maintains expectations for full year and expects organic revenue growth between 5% and 10% and organic adjusted EBITDA margin between 16% and 19%.
  • Non-organic revenue delivered through Netcompany Banking Services is expected to be between DKK 840m and DKK 870m for the full year.

""In uncertain markets, we continue to grow while at the same time making necessary investments in our products and platforms and expanding our presence in several verticals.

The increased focus from European governments and large European enterprises to develop digital capabilities based on solutions from European vendors, combined with the European Union's effort to enhance digital sovereignty based on European-developed solutions, underpins the relevance and timing of our investments.

I am excited that Netcompany will continue being an obvious choice for European governments, enterprises, and the European Union as the digital foundation for a strong, independent, and prosperous Europe.

I am equally excited to have welcomed our new colleagues from SDC to Netcompany Banking Services as of 1 July. Together, we will develop new and innovative offerings and solutions to existing and new customers.

Based on our ?nancial performance for the ?rst six months of 2025, and taking our pipeline and revenue visibility into perspective, we maintain our ?nancial guidance of organic revenue growth of 5% to 10% and organic adjusted EBITDA margin of 16% to 19% for the year. In addition, we initiate a share buyback programme of DKK 500m running until the end of January 2026."

André Rogaczewski
Netcompany CEO and Co-founder

Financial overview
For full details on financial performance, see enclosed Company announcement Q2 2025.

Conference details
In connection with the publication of the results for Q2 2025, Netcompany will host a conference call on 14 August 2025 at 11.00 CEST.
The conference call will be held in English and can be followed live via the company's website; www.netcompany.com

Dial-in details for investors and analysts
DK: +45 7876 8490
UK: +44 203 769 6819
US: +1 646 787 0157
PIN: 598046
Webcast Player URL: https://netcompany-as.eventcdn.net/events/interim-report-for-the-first-six-months-of-2025

Additional information
For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, + 45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.