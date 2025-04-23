BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Flash composite Purchasing Managers' survey from the euro area and the UK are the top economic news due on Wednesday.At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK public sector finance data for March. The budget deficit is seen at GBP 15.4 billion compared to GBP 10.7 billion in February.At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global publishes France's flash composite PMI survey data. Economists forecast the composite index to fall to 47.8 in April from 48.0 in March.At 3.30 am ET, flash PMI survey results are due from Germany. The composite index is seen at 50.4 in April, down from 51.3 in March.At 4.00 am ET, S&P Global publishes euro area flash PMI survey data. The composite output index is expected to drop to 50.3 in April from 50.9 in March.At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P Global flash PMI data is due. Economists forecast the index to decline to 50.4 in April from 51.5 a month ago.At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes foreign trade and construction output figures for February.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX