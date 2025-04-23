LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Babcock International Group Plc (BAB.L), a British aerospace, defense, and nuclear engineering services provider, said on Wednesday that it expects an increase in its annual underlying operating profit and revenue.For the 12-month period to March 31, the Group anticipates to register underlying operating profit of 363 million pounds, up 17 percent from last year.Underlying operating margin is expected to be 7.5 percent, higher than the prior year's 7 percent, with all four sectors performing well in the fourth quarter, including around 5 million pounds of one-off benefit in Marine.The Group anticipates revenue of 4.83 billion pounds, higher than the previous year's 4.39 billion pounds.Babcock International plans to release its annual earnings report on June 25.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX