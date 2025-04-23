LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC.L) Wednesday reported attributable Gold production of 58,021 ounces, higher than 45,940 ounces a year ago.Silver production declined to 1.82 million ounces from 1.98 million ounces last year.The company produced 79,941 gold equivalent ounces and 6.64 million silver equivalent ounces in the quarter, up from 69,760 and 5.79 million respectively.For the full year, Hochschild Mining continues to expect production of 350,000-378,000 gold equivalent ounces. It also expects all-in sustaining costs of $1,587-1,687 per gold equivalent ounce.Looking ahead, Eduardo Landin, Chief Executive Officer said, 'Production in Q2 is expected to remain broadly in line with Q1 but we remain confident in a recovery in production during the second half of the year and reaffirm our full-year production guidance.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX