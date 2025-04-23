Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.: Q1 2025 Trading Update

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (AMS: TKWY), hereinafter the "Company", or together with its group companies "Just Eat Takeaway.com", one of the world's leading on-demand delivery companies, hereby issues a trading update for the first quarter of 2025.• Constant currency GTV growth excluding Rest of World of 2%• Group constant currency GTV flat year-on-year• Guidance for 2025 reiterated• Recommended offer by Prosus of €20.30 per share is expected to launch in Q2 2025"Our vision is to empower everyday convenience for our consumers, partners and couriers. We are delighted to make continued progress in adding huge variety of new partners to offer the widest possible selection for consumers anytime and anywhere. As announced at the full year 2024 results in February, Just Eat Takeaway.com will invest an additional €150 million to accelerate growth in 2025. We confirm our guidance and look forward to the rest of 2025."Jitse Groen, CEO of Just Eat Takeaway.com• As previously communicated, the offer is expected to commence in Q2 2025. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. It is expected that settlement will take place by year-end.Outlook• The Management Board reiterates the following guidance for 2025:o Constant currency GTV growth excluding Rest of World in the range of +4% to +8% year-on-yearo Adjusted EBITDA in the range of €360 to €380 milliono Free cash flow (before changes in working capital) of approximately €100 million• Long-term target of group adjusted EBITDA margin in excess of 5% of GTV##Additional information on https://justeattakeaway.com• Just Eat Takeaway.com Analyst Presentation Q1 2025Market Abuse RegulationThis press release contains inside information as meant in clause 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation.Unaudited figuresAll figures in this document are unaudited.DisclaimerStatements included in this press release that are not historical facts (including any statements concerning investment objectives, other plans and objectives of management for future operations or economic performance, or assumptions or forecasts related thereto) are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements, including "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", or "will" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or, by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. Past performance is no guide to future performance and persons needing advice should consult an independent financial adviser. Forward-looking statements reflect knowledge and information available at, and speak only as of, the date they are made, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.