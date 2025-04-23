LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JTKWY.PK), Wednesday announced flat constant currency Gross Transaction Value or GTV of 4.7 million euros for the first quarter.On the constant currency basis, GTV growth excluding Rest of World stood at 2 percent, totaling to 4.083 million euros compared to last year's 3.956 million euros.Notably, total orders fell 6 percent, to 156.1 million from 166.6 million in the previous year.Looking ahead, the food delivery firm expects constant currency GTV growth excluding Rest of World in the range of +4 percent to +8 percent year-on-year, and adjusted EBITDA of 360 million to 380 million euros.Moreover, the company anticipates recommended offer by Prosus of 20.30 euros per share in the second quarter of 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX