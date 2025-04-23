Rockwell Automation Presents Innovative Solutions at ROKLive EMEA 2025 to Help Manufacturers Prepare Their Operations for the Future

Event offers attendees a comprehensive program of labs, presentations, networking, and one-on-one consulting sessions

MILAN, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that tickets are now available for ROKLive EMEA, the company's flagship competency event in the region, 16-19 June, in Rome, Italy.

Attendees will have access to more than 155 sessions - including customer use cases, interactive discussions, live demonstrations, hands-on labs, and technical presentations - across five main tracks:

Integrated Architecture

Smart Machines

Process & Power

Production Logistics

Secure, Connected Digital Operations

Visitors can sign up for specific agendas focusing on these featured tracks or create a custom experience.

"ROKLive EMEA is designed to offer the important updates, knowledge and insights that original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and customers across the value chain need to succeed in a highly digitalized industrial landscape," said Jan Van Den Bossche, regional vice-president technology & domain expertise at Rockwell Automation. "The curated tracks and personalized training programs mean that visitors can make the best use of their time in the labs and theaters and then drop into our Connection Zone between sessions for one-on-one discussions."

A key element of the event, the Connection Zone gives visitors the opportunity to network and engage with Rockwell's domain and technology specialists, PartnerNetwork companies, and like-minded industry peers. The Connection Zone also features table-top exhibits that showcase the latest technology from Rockwell and its partners.

In addition to the main program, four co-located events will run alongside ROKLive EMEA:

Digital Engineering Summit

PharmaSuite User Group

Leadership Summit

Domain Experts Solutions Summit

Registration to attend ROKLive EMEA is now open.

